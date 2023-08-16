A man accused of ramming his former partner's vehicle after making rape and death threats to the woman has been refused bail.
The Wodonga court heard the victim's car was struck by Dylan Mark Fuzzard's bronze Ford at Barnawartha on Sunday after the man chased after the woman.
It followed an escalation in his alleged behaviour, including death threats to stomp on her head until she stopped moving, a threat to rape her if he found her and stating he would "cave your head in with my bare f---ing hands".
"I'm not gonna stop until I find you," Fuzzard said in a voicemail, which police have a copy of.
Multiple voicemails were left on the woman's phone.
The Wodonga court heard the victim had been at her mum's Wodonga home on Sunday following threats.
Fuzzard allegedly drove outside the property and threw his jumper on the bonnet of the woman's silver Toyota Camry.
The 30-year-old allegedly made threats to attend her Barnawartha home before doing so.
The victim, concerned about what damage might occur, drove to her house.
The court heard she spotted Fuzzard's vehicle at the intersection of High and Stanhope streets before panicking and colliding with Fuzzard's car.
The court heard the woman panicked and drove north on Stanhope Street as Fuzzard chased her in his car.
The court heard he caught up with her vehicle and followed her into Stanley Street and Lansdowne Street as the victim honked her horn to flag she was being chased.
It's alleged Fuzzard drove into her car at the intersection of High and Lansdowne streets, causing the woman's car to spin out, missing a power pole by less than two metres.
The car came to a stop in a dirt mound, which prevented it crashing into cars at a nearby property.
The woman ran from the crash site in fear and hid while she waited for police.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Kylie Clarkson said the woman was "terrified" and "did not stop while being followed, fearing for her life".
Fuzzard was arrested near his vehicle.
"(The victim) has stated she remains extremely fearful of the accused and his escalating behaviours and he has the ability to kill her given the most recent police involvement," Detective Clarkson said.
Police are investigating other reported incidents, including claims Fuzzard drove directly at the victim on the wrong side of the road.
Detective Leading Senior Constable Clarkson the woman had been scared to report previous allegations.
"(She) was not ready to make a statement for fear of putting Mr Fuzzard in jail," she said.
"She had an obligation of sorts to protect him, and all she wanted to do was get him out of her life.
"She wanted it ended, but she was in two minds about approaching police.
"She's been putting up with this for at least a month to the point where he threatened to kill her multiple times, and that's clear as day on those (voicemail) recordings."
The court heard Fuzzard likely believes the woman is involved with someone else, which has driven his behaviour.
Police are concerned he is using meth.
"His mental health would certainly appear to be very concerning," Detective Leading Senior Constable Clarkson said.
"She's incredibly fearful of him, given this most recent incident.
"I think this was the straw that broke the camel's back."
The man faces charges including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, dangerous driving, unlicenced driving, stalking, using a carriage service to harass, making threats to kill and threats to rape, andmaking threats to inflict serious injury.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said the allegations were "in my view an extremely serious example of family violence".
He refused bail.
Fuzzard will return on September 12.
