Dylan Fuzzard accused of stalking Barnawartha woman and ramming her car

By Wodonga Court
Updated August 16 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:28pm
Dylan Fuzzard is accused of ramming this silver Toyota rental car at Barnawartha on Sunday afternoon, causing it to skid out and crash.
A man accused of ramming his former partner's vehicle after making rape and death threats to the woman has been refused bail.

