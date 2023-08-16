What seemed like a surprise decision for many people, was Dan Andrews' recent announcement that gas will be banned in new home builds from January 2024. If you're tossing up between building in Wodonga or Albury, and one side of the border is more expensive, and you do not have the option of installing gas - even if you may never choose to - which side would you choose? The side that is cheaper and gives you choice, of course - that's not Victoria.