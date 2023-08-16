The Border Mail
Racing Wodonga to host World Cup watch party if Matildas reach final

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 17 2023 - 7:17am, first published August 16 2023 - 4:15pm
A live screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Wodonga is expected to go ahead if the Matildas win the semi-final.

