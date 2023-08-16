A live screening of the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Wodonga is expected to go ahead if the Matildas win the semi-final.
After a last-ditch effort to have the clash on Wednesday, August 16 against England screened at Wodonga Racecourse, Wodonga Council told The Border Mail it wasn't possible due to licensing restrictions.
However, Racing Wodonga, in conjunction with the council's events team, has committed to a watch party at the venue on Sunday, August 20.
"Over the last two days, Racing Wodonga staff, with the fantastic support of the events team at Wodonga City Council have worked tirelessly in the hopes of being able to broadcast tonight's game on our big screen," Mr Wright said in a statement.
"There have been a number of logistical hurdles that we needed to jump over to be able to welcome fans here to watch the game.
"The biggest of these hurdles was securing a licence to be able to publicly broadcast the game. Unfortunately, due to a significant backlog of applications that were submitted to FIFA, we haven't been able to secure the necessary approval in time for tonight's game."
"Please know that Racing Wodonga in conjunction with Wodonga City Council have done everything in our power to enable us to host this event.
"It's been a busy couple of days and we are now committed to ensuring that we can host a massive watch party here at the racecourse on Sunday night should the Matildas win tonight's game."
Mr Wright encouraged the community to support Albury Council's live screening of the semi-final at QEII Square or get behind one of the many venues on the Border showing the game.
"We hope to see everyone here on Sunday night as we cheer the team to World Cup glory. Go Matildas," Mr Wright said.
Wangaratta Council will screen the semi-final at Riverside Square tonight and plan to do the same if Australia is in the final.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
