Upper Murray league Team of the Year announced at league vote count

By Brent Godde
Updated August 16 2023 - 5:17pm, first published 4:30pm
The 2023 Upper Murray league Team of the Year.
Raging flag favourite Cudgewa dominates the Upper Murray Team of the Year.

