Raging flag favourite Cudgewa dominates the Upper Murray Team of the Year.
The Blues, who will meet the winner of Saturday's preliminary final between Tumbarumba and Bullioh, have eight representatives in the side comprising 16-players plus three interchange.
Rookie coach Drew Cameron was named coach of the year with the undefeated Blues one win away from completing the perfect season.
Cameron was also named at centre half-forward.
The attack comprising Cameron, Adam Prior at full-forward, Ash Murray in a pocket and the Bartel brothers in Josh and Jason would all still walk into the starting line-up of most district league sides.
League medallist, Jim Waters, was named in the centre after capturing back-to-back medals at the league vote count held on Saturday night.
Cameron felt the Upper Murray Team of the Year would prove more than competitive in both the Tallangatta and Hume leagues against the sides not in finals contention.
"It's obviously a hypothetical question but I think it's a fairly handy side," Cameron said.
"I don't know a lot about the Hume league but I do know a bit more about the Tallangatta league.
"Probably age and fitness wise we wouldn't be able to keep up with young blokes in clubs like Kiewa, Yackandandah, Beechworth and Chiltern.
"But maybe we could match it with those sides below that.
"It certainly a good talking point and personally I'm proud to be part of it."
Criag Lieschke, Darcy McKimmie, Jack Ross, Dayne Carey, Cameron, Prior, Josh and Jason Bartel are the eight Blues named in the side.
Josh Bartel, McKimmie and Jason Bartel finished second, third and fourth respectively in the league medal count.
Prior and Cameron both finished first and second in the league goal kicking with 64 and 52 goals.
Cameron said it was good recognition for the club.
"At the start of the season, it's not something that you set out to achieve," he said.
"There was a clear goal that we wanted to dominate the league in terms of winning the Club of the Year," he said.
"Internally with the list we had at our disposal, we also set ourselves the goal of finishing minor premiers.
ALSO IN SPORT
"Then get the two home finals which is important for the club moving forward.
"So far it has been a very successful year.
"As a coach, I was pleasantly surprised how much depth we have at the club.
"I don't think once during the home and away season that we were ever full-strength.
"On the weekend was the first time we had a full side and got a bit of a look at what that looks like."
The Blues attack comprising Cameron, Prior and Nick Brockley is by far its biggest asset but they have rarely been in the same side all season due to various reasons.
Cameron revealed the trio were 'nervous' in the lead-up to the second semi-final which the Blues won against Tumbarumba by 18 goals.
Prior booted six goals while Cameron and Brockley combined for seven.
"We were a bit nervous having three full-forwards in the side and how it would function," Cameron said.
"It can be damaging but it can also be distracting for the midfielders having too many options to kick to.
"But the way we shared the workload was really good and now we are into a grand final."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.