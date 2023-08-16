The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Twin lost licence after real drink-driver gave his brother's name

By Wodonga Court
August 16 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicholas Price, pictured, gave the name of his brother to police during a drink-driving offence, which led to his sibling's licence wrongly being suspended. He has now faced Wodonga court after the offence was detected. Picture supplied
Nicholas Price, pictured, gave the name of his brother to police during a drink-driving offence, which led to his sibling's licence wrongly being suspended. He has now faced Wodonga court after the offence was detected. Picture supplied

A drink-driver with a twin brother managed to get his innocent sibling taken off the road after giving a false name to police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.