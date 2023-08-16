Twin lost licence after real drink-driver gave his brother's name

A drink-driver with a twin brother managed to get his innocent sibling taken off the road after giving a false name to police.
Unlicensed driver Nicholas Price had been driving south on Kiewa East Road at Kiewa on July 2 last year.
He underwent a breath test about 5.05pm, which was positive to alcohol.
Price initially blamed mouthwash and gave the name of his twin brother James to police, with his own phone number and signature, after being required to do a further test.
He blew 0.067 under his brother's name, which led to an infringement notice being issued to his twin.
James Price then contacted police on August 4, telling officers he had no involvement with officers on the day.
He questioned why his licence was suspended for the drink-drive offence.
Police went to the real offender's workplace and home, but Price continued to wrongly point the blame at his brother.
The ruse was uncovered and Nicholas Price, who has a string of drink-drive priors in multiple states, faced Wodonga court this week.
"I used to be an alcoholic and I've struggled with alcohol most of my life," he told magistrate Ian Watkins.
He told the court he had since moved to Melbourne and gotten a dream job, and hadn't had a drink in about six months.
"I'm just working towards being a better person," Price said.
The court heard he needed to regularly travel to multiple job sites across Melbourne to install high-end kitchens.
Price said he would lose his job if he was banned from driving, but Mr Watkins said a 12-month ban was mandatory, with no room for discretion.
"It was a pretty ordinary act to implicate your brother in the whole thing," he said.
Mr Watkins said he hoped the licence loss wouldn't be a trigger for Price to resume drinking.
He imposed an $850 fine in addition to the licence loss.
