Q: It's no secret that you haven't been at full-strength at any stage this season. What sort of side do you expect to have against Howlong on the weekend?
A: Unfortunately we will still have two big outs in Corey Smith and Rohan Heasley. On the flip side we will get back Kade and Jordy Wilson alongside Mick Collins who has missed the past couple of weeks with the old man injury in a calf.
Q: CDHBU are third on the ladder but are only 1-5 against the other finals contenders. As coach, is that a concern heading into finals?
A: It's not a concern but I am well aware of the fact. Internally we have identified what went wrong in a couple of big matches and lapses for 20-minutes have been largely responsible for the losses.
Q: What is the focus on the countdown to the finals?
A: The key thing for us to focus on is that first week of finals. I think Matt McDonald made some good points in his article last week and if you can't finish top-two you are into an elimination final so once you have a finals spot sewn up, you just try to freshen up your list as best you can.
Q: Which match-up against Howlong is causing you the biggest headache?
A: Where do you start? Jarred Lane can cause all sorts of dramas if you let him get off the leash. Matt Wilson will cop some attention, Ben Baker oozes class and Hamish Clark is on the podium as one of the most damaging players in the league. The problem is that you can't tag them all.
Q: Who wins the Azzi medal?
A: I thought Connor Galvin was stiff not to win last season and I think Nathan Rhodes and Brendan 'Springer' Morris will poll well from our club.
ROUND 17
Saturday, August 19
RWW Giants v Osborne
Magpies v Bill. Crows
Culcairn v Jindera
Henty v Holbrook
CDHBU v Howlong
Lockhart v Brock-Burrum
It may be third versus fourth on the ladder but with both sides guaranteed a finals berth don't be surprised to see several stars on the sidelines freshening up for the finals. The Spiders welcomed back co-captain Ben Baker last weekend for the first time since round 11. No doubt co-coach Matt McDonald will want to get plenty of game time into his star midfielder who looms as a trump card during the finals.
Verdict: Howlong 24 points
