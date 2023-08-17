Headspace Albury-Wodonga is one of the first centres in the country to welcome a graduate from a new program to help fast-track young people's access to help in regional and rural areas.
Recruits from the Early Career Program are making it possible for headspace centres to see more young people sooner while bolstering the regional mental health workforce.
Albury-Wodonga local Shaun Hession, a graduate social worker in his second year of the program, knew for a long time that he wanted to work for headspace.
"I did a placement at headspace during university and I really enjoyed the experience," he says.
So much so, that he ended up joining the headspace Albury-Wodonga Youth Reference Group.
Mr Hession believes being a local gives him a great insight into what young people on the Border are experiencing.
"Growing up in this area, I can relate to what the young people are going through," he says.
"When I was at school, I saw a lot of people experience challenges with their mental health. I also saw things like bullying, body image issues, and people hiding parts of themselves.
"I also have my own experiences of mental health challenges but headspace is a place where people can take off their mask and be their authentic selves."
When the opportunity to apply for the program came up, Mr Hession was on to it immediately.
"The program gave me an opportunity to get my foot in the door and begin my professional career," he explains.
"I get supervision from my colleagues, who lend their expertise.
"I feel like I can ask any question to better my skills as a social worker, and to give the best care to young people coming in."
The headspace Early Career Program has placed hundreds of allied health students and currently employs 81 graduates in headspace centres, who this year alone have provided support to young people on more than 10,900 separate occasions.
The program employs psychology, social work and occupational therapy graduates for two years, during which time they work in two different headspace centres - including in regional and remote Australia.
The graduates participate in an education program that includes content from leading youth mental health practitioners and receive ongoing training from dedicated clinical educators.
headspace CEO Jason Trethowan says the program has made it possible to place more early career professionals in headspace centres around Australia, aiding young people in need.
"We know recruiting and retaining mental health workers can be challenging, especially in regional and rural areas," Mr Trethowan said.
"That's why we need ongoing funding for initiatives like this program that puts new graduates and student clinicians into communities where they're needed most.
"Not only does the program shore up the future of the youth mental health workforce, it also means headspace centres have more capacity to respond to demand for their services."
Mr Hession worked at headspace Shepparton during the first 12 months of the program but he wanted to move back home and give back to his community for his final year.
"A lot of people finish their studies and want to move to the city," he reflects.
"There are so many good things about living here. My family and friends are here, I love to play sport locally and meet new people."
When Mr Hession finishes his time in the program, he is keen to stay in the area to support youth locally.
"Mental health is something we all have to work on and it is really brave to talk to others about it," he says.
"headspace is a great way to start the conversation and build your skills."
