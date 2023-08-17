The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Shaun Hession helping Albury-Wodonga youth thanks to new headspace career program

JO
By Jodie O'Sullivan
August 17 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Headspace Albury-Wodonga is one of the first centres in the country to welcome a graduate from a new program to help fast-track young people's access to help in regional and rural areas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JO

Jodie O'Sullivan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.