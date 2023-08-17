Construction of Wodonga TAFE's long awaited heavy vehicle training centre is expected to begin in mid-2024.
Details of the timing came on Thursday, August 17, as regional development minister Kristy McBain toured the site.
The investment, marking stage one of the precinct, will support the construction of a heavy vehicle obstacle circuit, a heavy vehicle repair and maintenance workshop, a main client building and car park.
It will also add upgrades to external infrastructure and the installation of a state-of-the-art cyber range for simulated courses.
Regional development minister Kristy McBain emphasised the need for the facility in the face of rapid technological changes in the sector.
"This announcement today will be a game changer for the entire transport and logistics sector," she said.
"At the moment we are seeing technologies that are coming to the forefront around the world, whether that be electric vehicles, hydrogen vehicles, or hybrid and new technology vehicles.
"So it is important that we invest not only in the skills and training within the sector, but we continually work towards what the new technologies are going to be and that's exactly what this is about."
The facility will provide training to 1200 apprentices and trainees over four years and provide over 400 jobs during its construction.
Wodonga TAFE's acting chief executive, Graham Hart, said the precinct's vision is to provide proving, experimentation and training grounds for industry, academia, Defence and emergency services.
"It's far more than just the training of students, this is a real collaboration with industry players in research and development to try and bring some of these new technologies to fruition," he said.
"The biggest changes will be actually having those connections with the leaders in the industry, so rather than relying on training packages which are in the rear-view mirror, we will be connecting with industry at the cutting edge of modern technologies and advancements."
Indi MP Helen Haines said the site was strategically selected along Australia's key transport route.
"Right now there are many challenges in our logistics supply chain, and it's projects such as this with state of the art technology and the capacity to harness multiple uses (which are needed)," she said
"So bringing that all together in one spot here in our community, is a huge win."
Construction planning for stage one is scheduled for July-September 2024 and if all goes to plan, the precinct will be completed by mid-2026.
Stage two will see the delivery of the advanced manufacturing centre of excellence and the expansion of the motorsports, automotive and heavy vehicles programs to include heavy robotics, mechatronics, automation, and future fuels.
The precinct is one of eight projects funded through the Albury Wodonga Regional Projects initiative, with the government also investing:
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.