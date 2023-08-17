Trainer Ron Stubbs has already experienced the highs and lows of racing ahead of his tilt at the $120,000 Class Two Highway Handicap, (1100m) with Rumours Abound at Randwick on Saturday.
Buoyed by the booking of star hoop James McDonald, Stubbs was quickly deflated after learning his promising mare drew barrier 17 for the 1100m scamper.
Rumours Abound has shown plenty of promise so far during her three-start career.
She was able to notch her first career win at only her second career start last preparation when winning a Wagga maiden.
Stubbs conceded the horror draw had dampened his enthusiasm ahead of the biggest test of Rumours Abound's blossoming career.
"I won't lie, you do get disappointed when you see the barrier draw," Stubbs said.
"These Highway races you only sort of only get one crack at and a Class Two race over 1100m for $120,000 is perfect for the mare at this stage of her career and preparation.
"So when you are ready, you nearly can't afford not to go.
"The good news is that J-Mac is aboard.
"She is a young, up and coming galloper that I have got a big opinion of.
"But when you cop an alley like that, chances are you end up walking away from the race and not learning much at all in regards to her ability.
"You just have to ride for luck and have your fingers crossed and hope like hell that you get plenty of it."
Despite the horror draw, bookmakers are taking no chances with Rumours Abound who has been installed as the $5 pre-post favourite in the final field comprising 16-runners plus two emergencies.
"I was surprised to see that she has still come up favourite," Stubbs said.
"You would have to think that she is well under her true odds at that sort of quote.
"I say that, not in regards to her ability but she is the most inexperienced horse in the race and barrier 17 which are two big hurdles to overcome."
Royal Randwick was rated as a Heavy (8) on Thursday which Stubbs conceded would be another 'unknown' for his mare.
Rumours Abound has posted all-the-way wins in her two career victories but Stubbs said he wouldn't be giving 'J-Mac' any pre-race instructions with the star hoop widely regarded as the best in the country.
"Tactically, I guess you still have to go forward," he said.
"But in saying that, I won't be giving 'J-Mac' any instructions at all and he will ride her the best way he can.
"I'd imagine she will go forward early and hopefully slot in somewhere and get a bit of cover.
"I certainly don't think she has to lead to be a winning chance."
ALSO IN SPORT
Stubbs felt there was plenty of improvement fitness-wise in Rumours Abound after her first-up win.
"She went into the Corowa win without a trial or a jumpout and I actually never even gave her a solid test on the track," he said.
"She had some nice working gallops but was never put under pressure at all."
Stubbs boasts a lethal strike rate in Highway races with Tap 'N' Run, Balendon and Bianco Vilano all previous winners of the $120,000 feature for country trainers.
"The stable has been so lucky," he said.
"I've always wanted to have good owners and nice horses and we seem to have both in spades at the moment and I couldn't be happier."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.