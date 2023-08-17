Mayors of three councils in the Albury Wodonga Health catchment say its only fair they see detailed plans for the Albury hospital redevelopment to be assured it is a suitable option ahead of a new greenfields Border site.
Alpine, Indigo and Federation councils mayors have commented after being invited to attend a health forum by Wodonga Council on Wednesday, August 16, as it continues to push for a new single-site hospital on the Border.
They were among 10 of 16 invited councils represented at the meeting.
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price said her council's preference was a single-site hospital, but wasn't phased where it was built.
"It's not that anyone's arguing for the site to be in Wodonga or in Albury, no one is wedded to either side of the border, it's about making sure that the site has a good capacity to have all of the different services that our community will need for the next 50 or 60 years," she said.
"I'm really pleased that Wodonga is continuing to have the discussion about the hospital. I think that it was a really good next step to invite the 16 councils from within the catchment, that Albury Wodonga Health says that they need to service, to a meeting to discuss everything that's been happening.
"I think it shows there's interest and engagement with having the discussion and being well across whatever is being proposed, and whether it is adequate or not."
Cr Price welcomed the opportunity for all involved in the Border hospital development to sit down in one room with all nearby councils to explain why they consider a redeveloped Albury site as the best option.
"We have lots of issues with ambulance response times, as is well documented, so if there were any access issues with Borella Road, which we think that there absolutely are, then we would have concerns that it wouldn't be the optimum site," she said.
"There's two different sides to this discussion. There's one side saying 'this is enough money, it will do what the community needs for the next 50 or 60 years' and there's another group saying, 'we can't see how that is the case and it looks like it might be woefully inadequate'.
"I think it's more than appropriate to ask the people who have stumped up the money, the people who are going ahead to progress this project, to come and present to us and detail exactly how it will do exactly what they say it will, and that it is enough money, and that is the right range of services and a really good regional health service for us into the future."
Federation mayor Pat Bourke said he was pleased to attend the Wodonga Council health forum, which will help guide the position the council takes.
"The current debate around the development of a hospital on a new greenfield site or the continued expansion of the current Albury-Wodonga hospital is important to everyone throughout the wider Border region," he said.
"Improved facilities and services are much needed to support our growing thriving region, and the last time this matter was formally brought before our council, councillors noted the significant funding commitment announced by the two premiers, for expansion and upgrading at the current site.
"Following yesterday's (Wednesday's) forum, I will discuss further with councillors to see if they wish to take a position one way or the other, on a greenfield site or on the current direction being taken by both states, on the existing site.
"I think all stakeholders desperately want to see the details, including the clinical services plan update and the masterplan, for what exactly is proposed under the current funding announced at the existing site so we can all become more informed."
Alpine Shire mayor John Forsyth said the council didn't have a view on the hospital's future.
"It's very difficult to try and advocate or to do anything without seeing what a master plan is, which hasn't come out yet. Whether or not advocacy at this point in time will affect the master plan is yet to be seen only because I don't believe everybody's at the table talking yet," he said.
Cr Forsyth said it was important Alpine residents had access to the same level of health care as anybody else in a major city.
"If Albury Wodonga Health ends up a similar level to Wangaratta, then we don't have the specialists," he said.
"At the moment, if it's something non-complex, maybe some rehab or an everyday surgery, Wangaratta could be fine. When we get into that more specialised care such as neurosurgeons, heart surgeons, oncology departments and good mental health areas, then I think we need a better availability of those services within this region."
Cr Forsyth shared a similar view with Cr Price in regards to ambulance response and suggested a designated emergency vehicle exit from the Hume Highway to Borella Road could be a solution.
"If we've got ambulances coming from the Ovens Valley, they'll go initially to Wangaratta. If it's more serious than that, a helicopter comes in," he said.
"If they're coming from the Kiewa Valley (to Albury), they may have issues getting onto Borella Road as well.
"If it becomes a new greenfield site, then it has to be somewhere that has fantastic accessibility directly on and off that major arterial road."
All local government areas represented at the forum will be required to take the discussion back to their own councils, which will add further time to the process of getting key players for the hospital development in the same room.
