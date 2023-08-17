Agitated carjacker almost hit victims while fleeing in stolen vehicle

The victims of a carjacking were almost struck by the agitated offender as he fled in their stolen vehicle.
Billy Dunlop confronted the victims during the August 5 incident at Koonoomoo, only to drive the car to Mulwala and dump it a short time later.
A mother and her 15-year-old son were in a red Toyota Yarris, heading to the teen's Sunday football game, when they stopped at the town's general store for fuel.
Dunlop had earlier received a lift from Yarrawonga to the petrol station, and had asked an employee to call a taxi for him.
He changed his mind on the taxi and instead walked over to the Toyota as the mother was filling it up and screamed "I'm taking your car, get out of your car" to her son.
The boy, who was in the passenger seat, froze in shock and Dunlop got in.
He repeatedly screamed "get out of the f---ing car".
The mother pulled the boy out of the vehicle as Dunlop sped off, almost hitting the teen and a witness.
Police were immediately able to identify the offender by security camera footage.
He had also given his name to the store's staff member to order the taxi.
The Wodonga court heard Dunlop, who had been acting erratically before the incident, drove the stolen Toyota to Mulwala.
He drove to Edward Street in Mulwala and it was found at 8am the following morning, left in the middle of an intersection, empty of fuel, with all doors open.
Dunlop resisted arrest at his grandfather's Mulwala house a short time later, but was taken into custody.
He admitted to charges in Albury Local Court of bringing stolen goods into NSW and resisting arrest, and was released from Junee jail on Tuesday, before fronting Wodonga court on Wednesday.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said Dunkop had a "tumultuous childhood" and had been living in Cobram.
He was jailed for up to four years in 2019 for offending including multiple service station armed robberies which involved a firearm, metal rod and knife.
During the sentencing in those matters, Judge Liz Gaynor noted Dunlop had used so many drugs it had caused permanent brain damage.
The Wodonga court heard he had been in and out of jail since the age of 18.
Magistrate Ian Watkins sought reports ahead of handing down his sentence on October 5.
