Agitated carjacker almost hit victims while fleeing in stolen vehicle

By Wodonga Court
August 17 2023 - 6:00pm
The victims were carjacked at the Koonoomoo general store earlier this month. Picture supplied
The victims of a carjacking were almost struck by the agitated offender as he fled in their stolen vehicle.

