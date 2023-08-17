The driver of a ute has been charged over a crash on the Hume Highway that claimed the life of a young Riverina father.
Emergency services were called to the highway near Tarcutta about 8am last Friday following reports of a collision involving a ute and a semi-trailer.
Adelong man George Hassett, who was a passenger in the ute, was flown from the scene to Canberra Hospital in a critical condition.
The 30-year-old later passed away in hospital, prompting an outpouring of support for his partner Aly and their twin one-year-old sons, Oliver and Cooper, via an online fundraiser.
The fundraiser has raised more than $245,000 as of Thursday morning, August 17.
The driver of the ute, a 32-year-old man, was treated at the scene and taken to Wagga Base Hospital with minor injuries.
He has since been discharged.
The driver of the truck, a 38-year-old man, was not injured.
A crime scene was established by officers attached to Riverina Police District along with officers attached to the NSW Police crash investigation unit.
On Wednesday, the 32-year-old was arrested and taken to Wagga police station, where he was charged with dangerous driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning death.
The man's licence has also been suspended.
He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear before Wagga Local Court on October 4.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
