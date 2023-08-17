Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey has declared the upcoming finals series will most likely be his last hoorah in the seniors.
Carey felt the time was right to call it quits on coaching and dedicate more time to his wife and young family of three girls.
"I'm just taking a step back and have got three young girls and it's time to put family first," Carey said.
"The girls are starting to get involved in sport themselves now and I want to support them as much as I can.
"I'm not saying that I will retire from playing all together and I will probably have a run around in the twos next year if they are short.
"But I definitely won't be coaching again next year."
Carey was lured back to the club after coaching Upper Murray league club Cudgewa from 2019 to the end of 2021.
The Bushrangers went from second bottom in 2021, all-the-way to the preliminary final last season.
The Bushrangers sit third heading into this weekend's final round and look one of four genuine flag threats alongside Kiewa-Sandy Creek, Yackandandah and Chiltern.
Carey, 35, said he was immensely proud to be stepping down as coach with the club in the best position it has been since winning the 2010 flag.
"That was my main goal when I first took the job on with Tom," Carey said.
"Most people associate success with premierships but mine was just to get the club in a better position than what it was when I initially returned back from Cudgewa.
"I feel Tom and myself alongside the help of a lot of other people involved with the club have been able to turn the tide.
"I'm confident that I'm leaving the club in a better position than when I arrived."
Carey said it was a bitter pill to swallow seeing the Bushrangers languishing near the bottom of the ladder during his three-year stint at Cudgewa.
"There's nothing worse than seeing all your former team-mates on the receiving end of some big floggings most weekends," he said.
"But it does make it more satisfying when things do eventually turn around.
"Our president Adam Fendyk, alongside Darren McCormick and John Sheehan alongside a lot of other hard-working volunteers have been able to do a power of work off the field.
"That has enabled Tom and I to be able to also turnaround the club's fortunes on the field.
"Tom and I are fortunate and realise if you don't have the volunteers working hard behind the scenes, the football and netball results suffer as well.
"So it has been an enjoyable two year stint for me personally as coach, both on and off the field."
Carey was also thankful of the job Cartledge had done over the past two years.
"Tom has put in an enormous amount of work, he is definitely the backbone of the coaching arrangement," he said.
"I feel most clubs are now going down the path of co-coaches because it's such a big job for one person to do.
"I feel it's a lot more manageable with two people performing the role and it's worked well."
He had been stranded on 199-matches since the end of 2018 after being lured to Cudgewa to coach the Blues from 2019.
The under-rated midfielder enjoyed his best season at Baamutha Park in 2010 where he completed a rare trifecta.
Carey played an integral part in the Bushrangers' most recent flag as well as winning the Barton medal and club best and fairest.
So can Carey go out on the ultimate high at Sandy Creek next month?
"To win a fairytale flag this season is what dreams are made of," he said.
"But obviously there is a lot of water to go under the bridge before that can happen.
"Internally we just need to execute our best footy over the next month or so and the scoreboard will take care of itself.
"We feel we can progress deep into September and if I could finish on the ultimate high, it would be unbelievable."
