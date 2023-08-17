The Border Mail
Wodonga Priority Primary Care Centre seeing more than 200 patients a week

By Ted Howes
August 17 2023 - 7:00pm
Wodonga Priority Primary Care Centre director Niranjan Sarjapuram with Indi MP Helen Haines. Picture by Simon Dallinger
A state-funded emergency care medical clinic in Wodonga that opened in February is being inundated with more than 200 patients a week.

