The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Road investigations on Borella Road and Hume Street to slow Albury traffic

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 17 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Traffic will be slowed on two busy Albury roads for work to help with future improvements.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.