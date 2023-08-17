Traffic will be slowed on two busy Albury roads for work to help with future improvements.
Transport for NSW confirmed road surface investigations will be carried out on Hume Street between Wodonga Place and Macauley Street, and on Borella Road between Young and Keene streets across two overnight shifts from August 19 to August 23.
Hume Street works will be carried out between 6.30am and 6pm on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.
Operations on Borella Road will be carried out in two overnight shifts on Monday, August 21 and Tuesday, August 22 between 7.30pm and 5.30am.
"Road surface investigations will involve drilling and digging to better understand the ground conditions at the proposed sites," a Transport for NSW alert read.
"The information we collect from these investigations will help inform potential future improvements at these locations.
"Traffic control, single lane closures, shoulder closures and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place along Hume Street and Borella Road for the safety of workers and motorists.
"Motorists are advised to plan ahead and allow for an extra five minutes of travel time.
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience."
Traffic updates are available through the Live Traffic NSW app, at livetraffic.com or by calling 132 701.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
