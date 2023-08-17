Dazzling pieces, storytelling and a whole lot of fun - that's the promise for St Augustine's Primary School's annual art exhibition and sale in Wodonga this weekend.
Aimed at professional and semi-professional artists, the event encompasses paintings, photography and sculptures from near and far.
Co-ordinator Rhonda Lockhart said the event was a "little quirky".
Mrs Lockhart said the feature artist this year was Mount Beauty creative Shirley Hall, who took out the $600 acquisitive art award last year.
The exhibition launch will be on Friday, August 17, at 7pm, with the $40 entry price covering drinks, finger food, live entertainment, prizes and an auction.
"Prices will range from $100 to $5000 for art pieces," she said.
"It's a really good community event for the artists, but it's also a really good community event for the parents too.
"It's a fabulous art show."
Hall said her style was "forever evolving".
"It appears unusually simple, yet it's quite complex," she said.
"After digitally manipulating and distorting an inspirational photograph into a painterly image is when the paint to paper begins."
Hall said she was honoured to showcase her art after many years of entering the competition.
Grade 5 student Neve Lockhart, 10, said she was excited to see all the art on display, something that sparked her own creativity.
"It's good to see everyone's artwork and see how good they are," she said.
Fellow student Koby Spinelli, 10, said all the paintings were "pretty and nice".
"It's been really good that we have awesome sponsors helping and donating, and afterwards we can say, you helped us contribute to building this," she said.
The exhibition will be open on Saturday from 10am to 3pm and on Sunday from 10am to 2pm for a gold coin donation.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.