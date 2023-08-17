The Border Mail
Home/News/Education

Wodonga schools art show raises funds for kids' education and support

Sophie Else
By Sophie Else
August 17 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dazzling pieces, storytelling and a whole lot of fun - that's the promise for St Augustine's Primary School's annual art exhibition and sale in Wodonga this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Else

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.