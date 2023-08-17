The Border Mail
Former military helicopter crash at Mannus in Upper Murray investigated

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 17 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:25pm
Aviation authorities are investigating a crash that destroyed a former military helicopter in the Upper Murray last month.

