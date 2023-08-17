Heartbroken Myrtleford coach Craig Millar admits players and supporters were in tears just minutes after Jake Sharp was helped off with a knee injury last Saturday.
Scans revealed the enormously popular former coach has again damaged his anterior cruciate ligament.
"It's absolutely devastating," Millar offered.
"Over my journey of 25 years in the game there's no person that works as hard on his body and preparation to play.
"We kind of assumed the worst after the game (a three-point loss to North Albury) and there was hardly a dry eye in the change rooms.
"So that's what he means to the football and netball club.
"He's bigger than being just a player, he's such a valuable and much-loved member of our community."
The 28-year-old stepped down from a co-coaching role with former AFL player Dawson Simpson after last year as the pair battled injuries.
Sharp had torn his ACL against Corowa-Rutherglen in June.
He returned on May 6, playing half a game in reserves against Wodonga.
The latest news is one of the season's lowlights as Sharp has had multiple ACL reconstructions.
One of the most respected figures in the league, Sharp has been known to contact other coaches to see how they're coping, which says a lot in the sometimes dog-eat-dog world of football.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.