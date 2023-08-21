YOUR SAY: Cash is still viable currency, let's keep it that way

The letter mentions the large profits made by banks from the ever-increasing use of cards.
Instead of a suggested publicity campaign to decrease bank charges on card usage we could just use cash more often. Cash is still viable currency. Let's keep it that way.
I took my husband to the Albury Base Hospital emergency department on Tuesday.
The doctor, nurses and all staff were professional, kind, efficient and caring.
At all times, they kept me fully informed about his condition and also looked after me.
I would like to acknowledge that even in the challenges and busy-ness of their work environment, the team carried out their job to the highest standard. We are very fortunate to have this wonderful service.
As a person involved in several local environmental groups, I have been approached by a concerned member who has heard that Wodonga Council has agreed to finance (at very great expense), the dropping and removal of the Lawrence Street pine trees that border the tennis street courts at the corner of Melrose Drive, and that this proposed action was imminent.
Minutes of council meetings earlier this year are readily accessible, but most Wodonga residents are unaware of council's plans.
The concerned Wodonga resident has, as have many other residents, observed over the years, the yellow-tailed black cockatoos feeding on the cones, and appreciates the value to wildlife generally of strands of mature trees, albeit in this case, an introduced species, planted more than half a century ago. Other people have put up quite reasonable arguments for and against the removal of these trees so close to the courts.
The problem is that we do not know the health of the trees and this should be the criterion determining their fate.
In my opinion, in situations like this, council should fully inform residents of its plans and also reveal what inspections/studies have been carried out by professional and appropriately qualified arborists, and their recommendations.
Only then will residents have confidence that the final decision is the appropriate one and also that decisions regarding the future removal of other trees in the Wodonga area is given appropriate consideration and that residents are not taken by surprise by council's actions.
