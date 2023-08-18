Mum grabbed by throat by son during dispute over dangerous driving

A man who grabbed his own mother by her throat before pushing her against a wall has been released from custody.
Jakeb Daniel Hoysted was at his mother's Wodonga home on December 7 last year when an argument broke out.
They had argued about Hoysted regularly driving without a licence, including during an incident in September where he hit 158km/h on the Hume Highway.
The Wodonga court heard Hoysted grabbed the woman in a "pistol type grip" around her chin and pushed her into a wall, banging her head.
A neighbour heard the commotion and went to the house to help, and found Hoysted had "shaped up" to her.
Hoysted fled and was arrested at the Wodonga police station the following day, where he admitted to assault.
The 34-year-old man was involved in a spate of other incidents.
He took a woman's Ford Fiesta while staying at her home on Castle Creek Road on September 6.
Despite having no licence or permission to take the car, he took the vehicle and the owner's daughter down to Melbourne.
The car was clocked at 158km/h by a fixed speed camera.
He denied driving, but checks showed his phone was in the area at the time.
He drove an unregistered car with false plates on December 14 and January 14, and stole fuel from petrol stations.
Hoysted fled police while driving in Wodonga on January 28, was spotted riding an unregistered blue motorbike near Hovell and Lawrence streets on March 16, and again on Chapple Street on March 20.
Police saw the same motorbike on Falcon Circuit on July 7 and the motorbike was impounded.
Hoysted also drove a black Holden Commodore with stolen plates on June 24, and took part in a petrol drive-off
The Wodonga court heard Hoysted had 28 charges pending.
"I have concerns that he has a substantial drug habit which he's not yet gotten under control," Leading Senior Constable Dave Young said.
The court heard he had been using ice for the past eight years.
Magistrate Peter Dunn said he had a "complete disregard for the fact he's not able to drive".
"He does what he wants," Mr Dunn said.
Hoysted was jailed for 10 days, which he had already served,
He was also banned from driving for one year and placed on a corrections order.
Hoysted had previously had his licence cancelled for six months after appearing in court in April.
He had been caught by police on September 1 last year after crashing a motorbike near the intersection of Glenairne Street and Sangsters Road.
Police had spotted Hoysted crossing Melbourne Road before noticing his bike had come to grief.
He got onto the ground and was arrested.
Hosted was fined $1000 for that incident.
