AUGUST
18
Uprecedented, Butter Factory Theatre, 7.30pm
Overtime, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
Tuxedos, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
25
Catholic College Wodonga presents Bring It On - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 12pm and 7pm
Uprecedented, Butter Factory Theatre, 3pm and 7.30pm
Snow Road Troopers, Commercial Club Albury, 8pm
26
Catholic College Wodonga presents Bring It On - The Musical, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
Wonderland presented by MT Dance Creative and Centre Stage Event Company, The Cube Wodonga, 2pm and 7pm
Taktile Trio, Commercial Club Albury, 8.30pm
29
Rhythms of Ireland 15-year anniversary tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
31
Hans - Disko Spektakular Tour 2023, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
SEPTEMBER
2
Mendelssohn & More, The Cube Wodonga, 7pm
Lucey, Corowa Club, 7.30pm to 11.30pm
Daniel Connell, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
6
Reckoning - The Sounds of Woven Souls, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7.30pm
7
Peter Williams Medium Live, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
8
John Waters: The John Lennon Songbook, Albury Entertainment Centre, 8pm
15
Cube Session, The Cube Wodonga, 6pm
