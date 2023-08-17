Hazardous material experts have been called to a truck blaze at Table Top in the early hours of Friday morning, August 18, amid fears its load of lithium batteries could release toxic fumes and reignite the flames.
The B-double truck burst into flames at 3.30am with 20 firefighters fighting the blaze at the site where Davey Road connects to the Hume Highway.
The roundabout was closed and is expected to remain sealed off until noon.
NSW Rural Fire Service controller James Laycock said firefighters would remain on the scene until heavy salvage crews arrived.
"The eastern side roundabout that provides the southbound on and off ramps to Davey Road have been closed and remain closed at the moment," Mr Laycock said.
"At 3.30 Fire and Rescue New South Wales and local Rural Fire Service crews attended the scene at Table Top assisted by police and Transport for New South Wales.
"The truck is loaded with mostly plant equipment but there's packaged lithium batteries that we're concerned about.
"So we've got HAZMAT on scene from Fire and Rescue and we're just waiting for heavy salvage to arrive and then we'll deal with those hazardous materials.
"We're monitoring that, making sure it's safe, given the risks of lithium battery fires to reignite that's why we have HAZMAT supervising that but we're still here, just in case."
Mr Laycock said thousands of litres of water were used to extinguish the fire but firefighters remained on the scene in case the blaze reignited.
