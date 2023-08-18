At 1pm on Wednesday September 20 Alpine host their eighth annual spring bull sale at the Alpine Sales Complex in Rosewhite, Victoria. They will be presenting 60 Alpine bulls.
"The Alpine herd has progressed in leaps and bounds over the last decade with the dedicated focus on pursuing genetics to produce fault free, responsibly framed cattle with fleshing ability, good temperament and consistency combining EBVs promising calving ease and explosive growth," said Alpine principal Jim Delany.
"We place extensive production and structural pressure on the Alpine female herd and are proud of the female base we have developed," said Alpine manager Chris Oswin.
"From this we aim to breed bulls with the physical and structural quality traits that allow them to last and proliferate their genetics over multiple mating seasons. In turn producing sound, functional daughters in clients herds that will breed on and flourish in the vast array of conditions thrown up in our commercial clients beef environments.
"One of the true strengths of our program comes from not simply relying solely on trait leading AI [artificial insemination] sires to produce Alpine progeny.
"We are constantly seeking to minimise risk by augmenting these high performance genetics with sires sourced from leading Australian herds, out of dominant cow families with the physical attributes and qualities we rely on for longevity and consistency.
"Coonamble genetics among others have played a significant role in aiding Alpine Angus to produce fault free, strong, balanced cattle that allow clients to present long lines of consistent progeny that will breed on and grow well."
Alpine Angus are now gaining widespread industry acceptance with Alpine Main Event Q192, Alpine Rip Wheeler R144, Alpine Real Deal R163, Alpine Ronaldo R232 and Alpine 38 Special S021 all featuring in main stream AI catalogues. "Whilst this was not the objective, as our clients are our prime focus, it is a rewarding albeit a humbling outcome. All are sound, well balanced bulls and pleasingly represent a range of genetics from our herd incorporating different sirelines and cow families," Chris said.
The 2023 spring sale line up features sons of home bred sire Alpine Pablos Pulse P348 displaying deep bodied well fleshed sons who promise calving ease with great birth weight to growth credentials.
USA AI sire Sitz Stellar 726D has a line of sons in the sale. Extremely popular in the United States due to his ability to produce long, deep bodied cattle with first class structure and foot quality, Stellar's sons and grandsons have topped numerous bull sales for the highly regarded Sitz program as well as numerous other renowned stud sales throughout the USA.
Lawsons Momentous also has sons in the spring Alpine sale. Momentous is a highly proven, elite numbered IMF sire with over 4,000 progeny. He has been used by Alpine over the last few years to increase marbling propensity with his sons being well received.
Alpine Junior M205 is another home bred sire with sons in the sale.
"M205 is a thick bodied, sound, docile sire we sold in our 2018 sale and used after viewing him as an older bull. He incorporates high IMF with body, fleshing ability and an elite pedigree. Sire Coonamble Junior produced numerous quality progeny throughout Australia, and his dam H142 is a high marbling female with a great production record," Chris said.
Coonamble Leader Q500 and Alpine Qualifier Q211 also have sons presented. Both sires are stout bodied with excellent phenotypes and are out of elite dams, with Q500 being out of one of the countries finest females in Lowan A61. Their sires Coonamble Leader L325 and Karoo Knockout both excelled at producing strong powerful cattle for Alpine and these two sons were selected to continue this influence on the Alpine herd.
A sale preview will be held from 11am to 3pm on Sunday September 17 at the Alpine Sales Complex, Rosewhite. Refreshments and lunch will be available at the sale preview and on sale day. Sale bulls will be yarded by 10am on sale day.
Lucinda Corrigan from Rennylea Angus travelled to Calgary in Canada in July to attend the Beef Improvement Federation's annual conference.
"On day three of the conference, delegates travelled to the Olds College of Agriculture and Technology," Lucinda said.
Located north of Calgary, the Olds Smart Farm is testing many of the new and emerging AgTech products. The 1,440 hectare smart farm has been established to use proven technology in an applied setting. There are 2,000 students at the college.
"Visitors were impressed with how well the projects are funded and integrated into close-to-market evaluations."
Delegates were fortunate to see many of the technologies from autonomous self-drive vehicles, automated emissions measurement, net feed intake feeders, virtual fencing and many wearable sensors, paddock (remote) sensors, and proximal sensors (for eating and drinking).
"There is also a wetland system designed to remove excess nutrients from the water with the use of floating islands."
Smart Ag's applied research is focused on evaluating, demonstrating and validating agriculture technologies, tools and practices in order to provide manufacturers and users with information on their functionality, accuracy and value, particularly for broadacre, dryland farming in Alberta soil and climate conditions.
What is all this data for? The short answer is to advance animal breeding by the collection of complex data on a continuous basis with little human intervention.
This is helped by having the automated data handling systems analyse the quality data and discard the noise.
"The farm tour started with the Vytelle Net Feed Intake Feeders, which have been adopted in many countries including Australia (it was formerly known as Grow Safe). This was followed by the Greenfeed system for measuring emissions."
The Olds College website describes the depth of the 106 applied projects currently being conducted into three areas of smart technology, a digital strategy to take data collected and develop a data platform to organise, store, manage and process the data collected.
A description of the farm can be found on the Olds College webpage, oldscollege.ca.
Also located on campus is the National Meat Industry Training Centre.
Australian and NZ delegates were very impressed with this facility where butchering and retail meat skills are taught.
"Our conclusion after a tour of the facility was that this type of facility with a commercial, retail butcher would be a marvellous addition for our red meat industries, and would complement training currently undertaken in the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Competition," Lucinda said.
The most new age presentation on new data collection was by a speaker from the company ONE CUP AI - onecup.ai - who have developed software based on facial recognition of cows. Called BETSY, the software uses off-the-shelf cameras to do the surveillance.
BETSY has accelerated the adoption of permanent traceability (although this is 20 years after Australia started). Its capabilities currently include:
"The software had been successfully trialled in yard situations. Delegates asked lots of questions about how this would perform in paddocks in rangeland situations.
"Overall the visit was fascinating, mainly because the college is well resourced, trialling dozens of technologies in a commercial setting," Lucinda said.
Further summaries of the conference are on the Rennylea website, rennylea.com.au
It's that time again when commercial bull buyers must consider the range of genetic information presented in sale catalogues to select their upcoming herd sires.
Ian Locke of Wirruna Poll Herefords at Holbrook contends that a vital part of that information are the breeding or selection indexes.
He explains that the indexes are designed to allow animals to be compared on a basis of how much profit they will generate, per cow joined, in a commercial herd for a particular production system and/or target market.
"$Indices balance the relative growth, carcase and fertility genetic merits of each animal, as described by Breedplan® Estimated Breeding Values (EBVs)," Ian said.
"This offers producers the ability to make selection decisions that account for both short-term profit generated by the bull through sale of his progeny, and the longer term profit considerations, such as the genetic value of his replacement daughters in a self-replacing cow herd, where permanent genetic traits are offered to future generations of the herd."
The $Index technology was developed by the Animal Genetics and Breeding Unit (AGBU), a joint venture of NSW Agriculture and the University of New England. The Hereford breed first adopted $Indices in 2002 and over the last 20 years have refined them three or four times.
There are currently four different selection indexes calculated for Hereford animals. These indexes are:
"In my experience, most commercial producers can readily align themselves with one of the given standard $Indices. The Southern Self-Replacing Index (SSR) is certainly an important component of the breeding objective at Wirruna," Ian said.
Of the 70 bulls for sale, 16 rank in the top 1 per cent of the breed for SSR- Ian Locke
"Our herd $Index values average within the top 5 per cent of the breed, and we can demonstrate genetic gains where we are eight years ahead of the breed for SSR".
In the upcoming Wirruna spring bull and female sale, to be held on property on Wednesday August 23, Wirruna will again line-up some of the leading genetics of the Hereford Breed.
"Of the 70 bulls for sale, 16 rank in the top 1 per cent of the breed for SSR, offering real profit potential for bull buying clients" Ian said.
"Similarly for the marbling gene, 20 of the sale bulls rate in the top 1 per cent of the breed for IMF percentage EBV - confirming Wirruna's position as the highest genetics for marbling in the Hereford breed."
Further details on the Wirruna sale bulls, including videos, are available on the Wirruna website wirruna.com, or by contacting Ian and Diana Locke on 0408 637 267 or office@wirruna.com.
This year's win in the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial by Hicks Beef, is no accident, according to Jeff House of Jeff House Livestock, Forbes.
Hicks Beef registered their third win in Australia's largest feedback steer trial.
This year a Hicks Beef team of five composite steers was named Grand Champion Pen out of 89 teams of 445 purebred and crossbred steers.
The Hicks Beef team of Australian Beef Composite (ABC) steers gained top points for weight gain and carcase results. Over the past 13 years of the competition, Hicks Beef teams have consistently ranked in the top 10 positions.
The Hicks family have consistently selected top gaining carcase sires, with a balance of the maternal traits of calving ease and fertility, by using multi-breed figures from over 20,000,000 cattle on the International Genetic Solutions (IGS) database.
"Using complementary breeds and benefitting from hybrid vigour makes it relatively easy. This hybrid vigour is locked into our ABC bulls, increasing fertility, health and soundness in their progeny," said Tom Hicks.
Hicks Beef are offering 95 Australian Beef Composite and red Angus bulls at their spring bull sale on September 6, at Holbrook and on AuctionsPlus.
By focusing on measurable economic traits, applying the same principles as the composite sheep breeders, Hicks Beef bulls have gained a lot of traction over the past 25 years. Hicks Beef uses the strengths of different breeds to complement each other to make a genetic package better than the originals.
"Lamb producers originally had the jump on beef producers as they had the benefit of Lambplan, which has all breeds of sheep being compared on the same database of figures."
Hicks Beef can now select genetics from different breeds, using IGS. This is a multi-breed performance database that directly compares breeds together, using over 20,000,000 records. The entire Hicks Beef Composite herd's performance is analysed by IGS.
IGS is now used by the Australian Shorthorn, Simmental and Gelbvieh Associations, so Hicks Beef bulls can be directly compared.
"IGS also gives the benefit that all Hicks Beef figures are genomically enhanced, giving us extremely accurate progeny figures. All bulls are also genetically tested for polledness, and coat colour, to give buyers 100 per cent confidence in their purchase."
"The great thing about having four breeds in a composite program is that it locks in 75 per cent of the maximum hybrid vigour, giving a 17 per cent output advantage on purebreds," Tom said.
The advantage of maternal heterosis (hybrid vigour) "is the increase in production above that of the average of the parent breed. The advantages of maternal heterosis are seen in maternal ability, reproduction longevity, calf survivability, kilos of calves weaned, and younger age of puberty."
The Glen's 53rd annual bull sale is to be conducted on the property Glenview at Walwa on Friday September 1.
Among the bulls catalogued, the sale will feature the first progeny to be auctioned by AI sire, Connamara P64.
According to The Glen's principal, Mike Gadd, P64 is one of the most impressive and complete Angus sires he has seen and had the opportunity to use in The Glen's breeding program.
"He is an impressive individual and not only looks the part, P64 has the performance to back it up," Mike said.
To put numbers on things, P64 is in the top 2 per cent of the Angus breed for calving ease, milk, growth and carcase weight, and he is in the top 10 per cent for eye muscle area and marbling.
"It is always hard to find prospective sires with such an outstanding balance of production and carcase traits, which are much sought-after in self-replacing Angus breeding programs," Mike said.
Mike inspected P64 along with his progeny in early 2021 and is impressed with his progeny in The Glen herd.
"We have many outstanding young bulls catalogued in our sale sired by P64 and will be retaining many outstanding heifers by him as replacement breeders in The Glen herd."
Mike said that he is confident P64 will make a huge contribution to The Glen's breeding program.
Also catalogued for the upcoming sale The Glen has a draft of bulls by the prominent AI sire, Murdeduke Quarterback Q11. He is a low birthweight sire, with positive caving ease, yet in the top 10 per cent for growth and the top 5 per cent for marbling.
"Quarterback has been widely used in Angus breeding programs and his progeny have been in strong demand, particularly from breeders looking to increase marbling in their herds without compromising growth or carcase weight," Mike said.
In addition to progeny from these two sires, which make up half of the bulls to be offered, also catalogued will be some outstanding sons from The Glen's natural service and home bred sires.
More than half of the bulls catalogued are below average for birthweight, providing plenty of options for buyers to source bulls highly suitable for mating to heifers.
"The average carcase weight EBV for the entire catalogue is in the top 20 per cent, with almost half of bulls in the top 10 per cent."
Furthermore, one quarter of the Angus bulls on offer are in the top 10 per cent for marbling, reflecting The Glen's strong focus on carcase quality.
"The bulls are fully vaccinated, vet checked for semen quality and breeding soundness are well grown and are ready for work," Mike said.
And rather helpfully, freight is free to the local area.
The agents for the Glen's upcoming spring bull sale are Elders, Corcoran Parker and Ray White.
The sale will also be interfaced with AuctionsPlus.