YOUR SAY: No, minister, doctors don't support current hospital plans

Local clinicians supported the plan for a greenfield site, to deliver a hospital fit to safely care for our community for decades to come.
A once in a generation opportunity the Border community deserves.
The current inadequate, undisclosed plans to redevelop an already overstretched hospital site, will create chaos for years to come, to ultimately deliver us a facility that does not meet current border health service demand, let alone cater for inevitable increases in health care requirements.
The current plan leaves our community with a healthcare shortfall yet again without a timeline for when it could ever eventually become fit for purpose.
This makes the role of every local healthcare worker more difficult, and does not improve the health care outcomes for us, our families or the community we care for.
To support this would be settling for second best. Our Border community deserves better.
He should have immediately got himself out there and gathered his players around him, rather than leaving them dejected on the ground, and gone around and very visibly shaken their hands, before lining up in an orderly fashion and leading them off at a smart trot.
This, to the roar of a home crowd's "Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi! Oi! Oi!" reverberating around the stadium. Just imagine how this would have changed the atmosphere!
A fitting and dignified end to a well-fought game - won or lost becoming immaterial.
I believe an exit strategy is hugely important, and would have made the world of difference to the team and the rest of Australia.
I live in hope for a splendid game and a proud finish on Saturday night.
Victorian country roads are in such neglected condition because the Department of Transport (DoT) is a law unto itself. The Bush Roads Summit in Wodonga is welcome.
The incompetent management of Victoria's road network injures and kills road users who are family members and loved ones. Bad roads are an unacceptable hazard for bicycle and motorcycle riders. Potholes and crumbling shoulders have put too many riders in hospitals and worse in 2023. The public servants with the responsibility to keep us safe when driving or riding are tax payer funded in relatively secure jobs.
Bad roads increase wear and tear on business vehicles which means prices in shops rise. They damage private vehicles imposing unnecessary costs on Victorians trying to make ends meet.
Most of the time victims can't hold DoT to account or recover costs so city-based bureaucrats pick and choose road works that suit them. Until DoT is held to account in court for the damage done, road users can expect many more unnecessary casualties and higher costs. A class action may be the only way to improve country roads.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.