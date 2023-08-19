The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: No, minister, doctors don't support current hospital plans

By Letters to the Editor
August 19 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victorian Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan discusses the four pillars of what governments should be providing for regional communities during her speech at the Wodonga Bush Summit on Thursday, August 17. Picture by Mark Jesser
Victorian Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan discusses the four pillars of what governments should be providing for regional communities during her speech at the Wodonga Bush Summit on Thursday, August 17. Picture by Mark Jesser

Current hospital plans inadequate

There is not clinician support for the plans to redevelop Albury hospital site as claimed by minister Jacinta Allan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.