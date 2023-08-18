Lavington's excitement at fielding three debutants in Saturday's away clash against Wodonga Raiders has been tempered by a serious arm injury to veteran Adam Butler.
The league's oldest senior player at 41, the former Fremantle draftee suffered the injury in last Saturday's home game against Lavington.
"Unfortunately Adam's going to have surgery next Wednesday on a bicep tendon," coach Adam Schneider said.
Butler's injury and a hamstring complaint to fellow defender Jono Spina, who hasn't played since July 22, has opened the door for one of the Panthers' newcomers in Harrison Thomas.
"He's the captain of our reserves and a very tough, reliable defender, who hasn't had the opportunity with our backline being pretty consistent over the last 18 months," Schneider offered.
The Panthers have also been able to reward Ethan DePaoli, who has been travelling from his home town Leeton, a 400km round trip, every week for two years.
"Ethan's commitment to train and want to play a higher standard of football has been second-to-none," Schneider praised.
"He's a little player with great speed and has been knocking down the door for a few weeks now and has got the opportunity and we're looking forward to what he can produce."
Jack Costello will also play his first game.
"He's been one of the most consistent players in the under 18s and is a great reward, he's done the pre-season with the senior teams for the past two years and is one of our best and most consistent trainers," Schneider revealed.
The Panthers also have Oscar Lyons and Judd McLeod, who played just the one game last year.
Elsewhere, Wangaratta veterans Michael Newton (knee) and Mat Grossman (leg) will head into finals without having played for six weeks.
The pair hasn't played since the loss to Albury on July 22.
The Pies are home to Myrtleford, but then have the final round bye, before tackling the qualifying final on September 2.
