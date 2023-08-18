Outstanding young bulls catalogued Advertising Feature

Lot 29 in the upcoming sale will be The Glen Twin Hearts T219. He is one of 20 progeny catalogued for sale at The Glen who were sired by the outstanding Connamara P64. Picture supplied

The Glen's 53rd annual bull sale is to be conducted on the property Glenview at Walwa on Friday September 1.



Among the bulls catalogued, the sale will feature the first progeny to be auctioned by AI sire, Connamara P64.



According to The Glen's principal, Mike Gadd, P64 is one of the most impressive and complete Angus sires he has seen and had the opportunity to use in The Glen's breeding program.



"He is an impressive individual and not only looks the part, P64 has the performance to back it up," Mike said.



To put numbers on things, P64 is in the top 2 per cent of the Angus breed for calving ease, milk, growth and carcase weight, and he is in the top 10 per cent for eye muscle area and marbling.



"It is always hard to find prospective sires with such an outstanding balance of production and carcase traits, which are much sought-after in self-replacing Angus breeding programs," Mike said.

Mike inspected P64 along with his progeny in early 2021 and is impressed with his progeny in The Glen herd.



"We have many outstanding young bulls catalogued in our sale sired by P64 and will be retaining many outstanding heifers by him as replacement breeders in The Glen herd."



Mike said that he is confident P64 will make a huge contribution to The Glen's breeding program.

Also catalogued for the upcoming sale The Glen has a draft of bulls by the prominent AI sire, Murdeduke Quarterback Q11. He is a low birthweight sire, with positive caving ease, yet in the top 10 per cent for growth and the top 5 per cent for marbling.



"Quarterback has been widely used in Angus breeding programs and his progeny have been in strong demand, particularly from breeders looking to increase marbling in their herds without compromising growth or carcase weight," Mike said.

In addition to progeny from these two sires, which make up half of the bulls to be offered, also catalogued will be some outstanding sons from The Glen's natural service and home bred sires.

More than half of the bulls catalogued are below average for birthweight, providing plenty of options for buyers to source bulls highly suitable for mating to heifers.

"The average carcase weight EBV for the entire catalogue is in the top 20 per cent, with almost half of bulls in the top 10 per cent."



Furthermore, one quarter of the Angus bulls on offer are in the top 10 per cent for marbling, reflecting The Glen's strong focus on carcase quality.

"The bulls are fully vaccinated, vet checked for semen quality and breeding soundness are well grown and are ready for work," Mike said.



And rather helpfully, freight is free to the local area.

The agents for the Glen's upcoming spring bull sale are Elders, Corcoran Parker and Ray White.

