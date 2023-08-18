One of the Ovens and Murray's emerging leaders has revealed she almost didn't pull the dress on at all this season.
Tayla Furborough has been a shining light for Lavington, her defensive athleticism helping the Panthers to six straight wins after starting the season 4-4 while the 25-year-old's positivity on court is proving contagious as the Panthers gear up for finals.
But it could have been a very different story in 2023 were it not for a pre-season chat between Furborough and Lavington coach Linda Charlton.
"I wasn't actually going to play this year," Furborough said.
"I was considering having a year off due to wanting more time for myself but Linda managed to rope me in and I'm surprised how I've been playing.
"The only time I've had a break is because of COVID so I've pretty much been playing through from Grade 1, so that's a lot of time for netball.
"It was more just to have my own personal time to do something different but I couldn't stay away and it's been very enjoyable this year."
Furborough's on-court attributes are only one part of her appeal.
"Tayla is so important for us," Charlton said.
"She's become a real leader around the club as well.
"The young girls hang around after training and try to practise the rejections the way she does.
"She's also extremely positive with the other players on court, she's always talking to them, saying 'good job, keep going, keep it up' so she's a fantastic team-mate and she's really emerged as an important player in our club.
"She's going from strength to strength and having an outstanding season.
"She has this fantastic ability to win ball, she's so tall and so athletic and times things so well.
"She's just playing amazingly well."
Furborough, who moved to the Border from Melbourne at the start of high school, had spells at Brock-Burrum and Wodonga Saints before settling with the Panthers seven years ago.
"Lavi just had a good presence about them," she said.
"They were very welcoming and they were one big unit, everyone was getting around each other.
"I feed off that, it gets me very excited for the games.
"You can't win if you're not connected with your team-mates because something will fall off and then your game doesn't go smoothly.
"I talk a lot so I am that voice of positivity for my team.
"I have a lot of energy so I find myself getting people laughing, riled up, and we've started playing music before our games to get people's mood boosted - and it seems to be working.
"I set up a team playlist and everyone added in what they wanted, so we all had a mix of our own songs that we felt got us revved up for the game.
"When everyone's in a good mood, they play better.
"It's really a mental thing; if you're thinking negatively, it does show on the court.
"You're not trying your hardest because you're too worried about what could go wrong rather than what you can do."
Lavington's winning run since the mid-point of the season has included victories over Myrtleford, Yarrawonga and Wangaratta - all sides in the top five.
"We've gelled better and figured out how we work well as a team and what we can do to achieve our goals," Furborough said.
"It does give the team a lot of confidence.
"If we can beat the top team, why can't we win finals?
"It's all about maintaining that and pushing it that bit further, not getting too confident or complacent but just trying to do our best."
Lavington, in third, are away to fourth-placed Wodonga Raiders on Saturday with both teams sitting on 40 points in the battle to secure the double chance.
