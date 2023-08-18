The Border Mail
Tayla Furborough happy she decided to play on at Lavington this season

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 18 2023 - 11:21am, first published 11:20am
Tayla Furborough's defensive game has been a huge plus for Lavington. Pictures by Tara Trewhella and James Wiltshire
One of the Ovens and Murray's emerging leaders has revealed she almost didn't pull the dress on at all this season.

