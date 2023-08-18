Physical and structural quality traits Advertising Feature

At 1pm on Wednesday September 20 Alpine host their eighth annual spring bull sale at the Alpine Sales Complex in Rosewhite, Victoria. They will be presenting 60 Alpine bulls.

"The Alpine herd has progressed in leaps and bounds over the last decade with the dedicated focus on pursuing genetics to produce fault free, responsibly framed cattle with fleshing ability, good temperament and consistency combining EBVs promising calving ease and explosive growth," said Alpine principal Jim Delany.

"We place extensive production and structural pressure on the Alpine female herd and are proud of the female base we have developed," said Alpine manager Chris Oswin.



"From this we aim to breed bulls with the physical and structural quality traits that allow them to last and proliferate their genetics over multiple mating seasons. In turn producing sound, functional daughters in clients herds that will breed on and flourish in the vast array of conditions thrown up in our commercial clients beef environments.

"One of the true strengths of our program comes from not simply relying solely on trait leading AI [artificial insemination] sires to produce Alpine progeny.



"We are constantly seeking to minimise risk by augmenting these high performance genetics with sires sourced from leading Australian herds, out of dominant cow families with the physical attributes and qualities we rely on for longevity and consistency.



"Coonamble genetics among others have played a significant role in aiding Alpine Angus to produce fault free, strong, balanced cattle that allow clients to present long lines of consistent progeny that will breed on and grow well."

Alpine Angus are now gaining widespread industry acceptance with Alpine Main Event Q192, Alpine Rip Wheeler R144, Alpine Real Deal R163, Alpine Ronaldo R232 and Alpine 38 Special S021 all featuring in main stream AI catalogues. "Whilst this was not the objective, as our clients are our prime focus, it is a rewarding albeit a humbling outcome. All are sound, well balanced bulls and pleasingly represent a range of genetics from our herd incorporating different sirelines and cow families," Chris said.

The 2023 spring sale line up features sons of home bred sire Alpine Pablos Pulse P348 displaying deep bodied well fleshed sons who promise calving ease with great birth weight to growth credentials.

USA AI sire Sitz Stellar 726D has a line of sons in the sale. Extremely popular in the United States due to his ability to produce long, deep bodied cattle with first class structure and foot quality, Stellar's sons and grandsons have topped numerous bull sales for the highly regarded Sitz program as well as numerous other renowned stud sales throughout the USA.

Lawsons Momentous also has sons in the spring Alpine sale. Momentous is a highly proven, elite numbered IMF sire with over 4,000 progeny. He has been used by Alpine over the last few years to increase marbling propensity with his sons being well received.

Alpine Junior M205 is another home bred sire with sons in the sale.



"M205 is a thick bodied, sound, docile sire we sold in our 2018 sale and used after viewing him as an older bull. He incorporates high IMF with body, fleshing ability and an elite pedigree. Sire Coonamble Junior produced numerous quality progeny throughout Australia, and his dam H142 is a high marbling female with a great production record," Chris said.

Coonamble Leader Q500 and Alpine Qualifier Q211 also have sons presented. Both sires are stout bodied with excellent phenotypes and are out of elite dams, with Q500 being out of one of the countries finest females in Lowan A61. Their sires Coonamble Leader L325 and Karoo Knockout both excelled at producing strong powerful cattle for Alpine and these two sons were selected to continue this influence on the Alpine herd.