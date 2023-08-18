A Howlong man who torched a stolen car he used to get home from Mildura later did the same twice more, including a ute that he dumped in the Murray River.
Rick James Collins had managed to get as far as Oaklands with the first car before it ran out of fuel.
He had been in Mildura, on August 5, to visit his ex-wife and three children, but she kicked him out after an argument.
After he set the car on fire, in Buller Street, Oaklands, the following day about 2.40am, Collins quickly came across a Holden Rodeo dual-cab ute.
The keys were still in the ignition, so Collins got behind the wheel and drove to the Pearce Street, Howlong, home of a friend. He was homeless and had been invited to stay.
Collins and another unknown friend stripped the ute of parts, including a roof rack, a stereo, a dual-battery system and a refrigerator.
The property, Albury Local Court has heard, was uncovered by police at the house.
Collins later drove the ute to the Quat Quatta Forest Reserve near Howlong to collect firewood.
He abandoned the vehicle after it got bogged.
Collins, appearing via a video link to Junee jail, has pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to damage property by fire or explosion, possess property stolen outside of NSW, two charges of take or drive conveyance without consent of owner, possess a prohibited drug and goods suspected stolen in or on premises.
The former Albury man has regularly fronted court in the past few years, with jail time imposed for firearms offences.
More recently, Collins was given one year's jail - he was only released in April - over an incident where he and another man, both drunk, were kicked out of a Lavington pub only to run across the road and bash a bottle shop attendant.
The victim suffered serious swelling to his right cheek and had blood running from one ear after Collins and Simon Douglas Brook tackled him to the ground and punched him "more than 17 times" 12 months ago.
On August 10, the day of his 31st birthday, Collins walked along the Riverina Highway, near Marramook Lane, to a farming property, where he found a vehicle - again, the keys were in the ignition.
RICK JAMES COLLINS IN COURT:
Police said a short time later Collins drove to Memorial Park, Howlong, where he propped "a large length of steel" against the accelerator and the back window.
"This allowed the vehicle to drive into the Murray River."
The vehicle was submerged to the top of the engine bay.
When later arrested by police, Collins, who is bail refused, had a vial of testosterone in one of his pockets.
Police then found he was carrying methamphetamine.
Ms McLaughlin ordered the preparation of a sentencing duty report by NSW Community Corrections.
Collins was further refused bail and will be sentenced on Wednesday, August 23.
