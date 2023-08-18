Albury defender Jessy Wilson says the addition of Hamish Gilmore has added an extra element.
Originally from Wagga Tigers, Gilmore joined the league last year at Lavington, combining his stint with GWS at VFL level.
But he was working with Albury team-mates Brayden O'Hara and Jake Gaynor and elected to join his employers, on the field.
Gilmore, fellow Riverina product Lucas Conlan (Griffith) and Wilson have formed a powerful defensive combination.
"We were just missing that extra piece last year and we think we've found that in Hamish and we seem to be bouncing off each other pretty well in the backline," Wilson suggested.
The man known as 'Zimmy', after introducing a popular dinner party game to the Tigers by the same name, has himself been in excellent form for a number of years.
Only 184cms and 80kgs, he can play 'taller' with a strong leap from his junior basketball days.
"It's been consistent enough, it's just been drilled into us as a team to rock up every week and play our role, if we all do that we usually come out with the 'choccies' (the win)," he said.
Now in his seventh season of senior football, Wilson has not only been making an impact on the field.
Last year he was selected as a reserve for the O and M and despite not playing, still made the 360km round trip to Mooroopna.
"The reason I went is, sitting back and looking at it, I thought how many people would like to be in my shoes at that time and I wanted to see how the program runs, which hopefully for a few years I can be a part of, it's a foot-in-the-door moment," he explained.
The 24-year-old was part of the O and M's thrilling comeback seven-point win over Goulburn Valley at his home, Albury Sportsground, in May.
And Wilson will return there against Wodonga on Saturday.
Albury is involved in a fierce battle with Yarrawonga for the minor premiership with two rounds left.
And although there's been more breaks this season with the byes caused by Corowa-Rutherglen's withdrawl, there's still a massive advantage in claiming top spot and needing to win only one game, as opposed to two, to contest a grand final, particularly given the depth of the top three, along with Wangaratta Rovers' unpredictability and Wodonga's resurgence.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.