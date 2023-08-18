The Border Mail
Terry White Chemmart, Yarrawonga, fined $2000 for hiring child without permit

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
August 18 2023 - 12:30pm
Wage Inspectorate Victoria says a Yarrawonga pharmacy pleaded guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court. File picture by Shutterstock
A Yarrawonga pharmacy has been fined $2000 without conviction after a child began working there before an employment permit had been issued.

