A Yarrawonga pharmacy has been fined $2000 without conviction after a child began working there before an employment permit had been issued.
Wage Inspectorate Victoria said an operator of Terry White Chemmart, in Belmore Street, pleaded guilty in Melbourne Magistrates Court to employing a child under 15 to do deliveries without a child employment permit.
"The offence came to light after the pharmacy applied for a child employment permit," a spokesperson said.
"When assessing the application, Wage Inspectorate Victoria learned the child had started work under the supervision of their father who was employed as a pharmacist at the pharmacy, before the permit application had been assessed and a permit issued."
The permit system (since replaced by a licence system) protects children from harmful work and allows the Wage Inspectorate to check details like safety, hours of work, rest breaks and supervision are properly considered beforehand.
In sentencing, magistrate Urfa Masood stated the corporate accused was aware of its legal obligation to apply for a permit and ought to have waited for the permit to be issued before the child started work.
In imposing a fine, Ms Masood did not record a conviction against the company having considered its co-operation with the Wage Inspectorate's investigation, and its early guilty plea.
Commissioner of Wage Inspectorate Victoria Robert Hortle said applying for a permit or licence was part of complying with child employment law.
"If employers fail to apply for a permit or licence, we're unable to assess the risk of employment to a child and check that their health, safety and welfare will be protected, potentially putting the child at risk," he said.
"Kids getting their first job at the same place as a parent can be a great experience, but it's important that the business obtains a permit or licence before the child starts work."
An employer usually needs a licence to employ someone under 15, whether the work is paid or voluntary.
A streamlined child employment licensing system replaced the permit system on July 1, 2023, aiming to reduce the burden on business.
