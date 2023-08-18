Ryan Withers already has a league title to his name this season - now he wants the World Cup.
Fresh from clinching the AWFA Division 2 men's championship as coach of Albury United, the Englishman will be glued to Sunday's final against Spain in Sydney after the Lionesses knocked out Australia in midweek.
Withers may have been outnumbered by his fellow Greens but he certainly made his voice heard before, during and after the historic clash against the Matildas.
"The game the other night was very good on the ground and even better off the ground for me, jumping into a few groups and putting a few messages in there for all my Aussie friends," Withers said.
"There was a bit of build-up to it after the game last weekend (when both teams came through their quarter-finals) and then at training on Tuesday night.
"Me and Cade Webb had a few little words to each other.
"I was a bit nervous at the start of the game about writing too much but when we got the first goal, I jumped in there with a few England flags just to stir them up a bit."
Withers moved to Australia in 2016, initially to play cricket in Myrtleford before subsequently getting involved at United and settling on the Border.
"I met my partner and the rest is history; three kids later, I'm still here," he smiled.
"My partner would say the kids are Australian but since that game, I would say they're very much English even though they were born over here!
"It was a bit of a weird feeling in the house though.
"I wouldn't have been disappointed if Australia went through, if you know what I mean.
"The coverage they're getting over here is amazing, I've never seen anything like it, even when I was back home.
"It's fantastic for the sport in general.
"I'm not one to compare the men's and women's game, it's just so good seeing a successful English side and a successful Australian side."
Withers' United team has won 16 of its 21 games in Division 2 this season and sits seven points clear of the pack heading into the final round of the home-and-away season this weekend.
"We made a poor start, losing our first three games of the season, but we managed to turn it around," Withers said.
"We got up in our last game to win the league and the senior men are in the same position as well so that's really good for the club as a whole.
"Hopefully all grades can go into finals and get a result - both the women and the men.
"They've all got some very strong players so if the club can get four or five titles, that would be awesome."
United will be crowned Division 1 men's champions if they avoid defeat against Wangaratta on Saturday, kick-off at Jelbart Park having been brought forward to 3pm to avoid a clash with the Matildas' third-place play-off against Sweden at 6pm.
In the women's competition, United face Wangaratta at 2pm.
Webb and Tracey Dalitz's side were due to play Melrose on Wednesday night but the game was postponed because of the Australia v England semi-final and will now take place on Tuesday, August 22.
A draw on Saturday would guarantee United second spot on the ladder and a semi-final berth.
