White Box Rise residents fearful after thieves enter home, steal and torch van

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:05pm, first published 12:05pm
A crime scene officer examines the burnt out van off Trout Farm Road on Friday morning. Picture by Blair Thomson
The victims of a burglary and van theft say they feel violated after their home was trashed and the vehicle torched.

