White Box Rise residents fearful after thieves enter home, steal and torch van

The victims of a burglary and van theft say they feel violated after their home was trashed and the vehicle torched.
Thieves targeted the Victoria Cross Parade home between about 5.30pm and 8pm on Thursday, August 17, while the owners were out.
They ransacked the property, including smashing a window and rifling through personal items, before finding keys to a Hyundai iLoad van parked out the front.
The thieves stole the car, and other assorted items including cheap jewellery and wig, before fleeing.
The vehicle was later torched near the former trout farm site near the Hume Weir.
Crime scene officers have examined the destroyed van and the home it was stolen from.
A 2016 grey Suzuki Vitara SUV was also burnt out on the Lincoln Causeway about 2am on Friday.
The Victorian registered car was engulfed by flames.
It was unclear if the fire was connected to the White Box Rise theft and van fire.
The residents of the White Box Rise property were concerned the offenders would return.
The keys to a Ford and their garage door were also taken.
The stolen van was owned by Ensign Services and was used for deliveries.
The burglary victim who uses the van examined the torched vehicle near Lake Hume on Friday morning.
His partner said she felt unsafe following the break in.
"They've broken through the side gate, gone around to the garage door and smashed the glass," she said.
"They've also taken the spare key to my car and roller door.
"I'm a bit worried they may come back.
"They've also trashed the house.
"We didn't sleep much last night.
"It's a bit nerve wracking, it just seems to be happening more and more."
Crime scene officers took photographs of the damage and examined the house.
The woman, who asked not to be named, said the thieves had left items of value untouched.
"It just seems a bit odd," she said.
"They've not taken any cash, TVs or laptops or anything, it's just a smash and grab looking for car keys.
"Our feeling is they've taken the van, maybe for another job.
"You can fit a fair bit in the back of it."
Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
