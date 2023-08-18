Yarrawonga has confirmed Harry Wheeler will return from a knee injury this year.
The 29-year-old suffered a grade three medial ligament injury in the last quarter against Wangaratta on July 8 and had reattachment surgery.
"He'll definitely play finals, it's just a matter of when," football director Leigh Ramsdale stated.
"He's had one check-up and is already ahead of schedule, he's got another one next week and then hopefully he will be able to start running.
"Harry's going to have a couple of weeks up his sleeve, it's just how quickly they (medical staff) pull the trigger as far as which final."
Wheeler's injury adds greater importance to snaring the minor premiership.
The Pigeons are equal on points with Albury, but hold a percentage lead of 6.95.
They face Wangaratta Rovers (fifth) on Saturday and Wodonga (fourth) in the final round, while Albury meets Wodonga and Lavington (seventh).
Wheeler missed last year's grand final after injuring his AC joint against Albury in the qualifying final.
He underwent surgery the following day.
"He rehabs very well, even with his shoulder he was about two months ahead of schedule when he started training," Ramsdale added.
Meantime, the Pigeons will welcome back captain Leigh Masters for his first game since that Wangaratta clash.
"He did it the week before, but was able to get up for that game," Ramsdale explained.
"It was a high grade (ankle) strain, but he didn't need surgery.
"The reality is he could have kept playing, but he would have carried it for the rest of the year and never been 100 per cent and if you land awkwardly you're a chance to re-aggravate it.
"He's flying now and two good games into finals will be perfect for him."
The prospect of the league's best defender, and certainly the best intercept marker it has seen in a generation, returning fit and refreshed is a daunting one for any opposition.
