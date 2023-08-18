The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Yarrawonga says Harry Wheeler will overcome injury to play finals

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 18 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Yarrawonga's Harry Wheeler is targeting a September return after injuring his knee against Wangaratta in early July.
Yarrawonga's Harry Wheeler is targeting a September return after injuring his knee against Wangaratta in early July.

Yarrawonga has confirmed Harry Wheeler will return from a knee injury this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.