PB: The vice-president, Peter Morris and I sat in on one of their meetings not long ago and we had a talk about it all. I think the biggest mistake they made this year was saying 'we won't have 14s' two or three weeks out before the season started. On the other hand, you had the Billabong Crows who might have only had seven or eight players in their under-17s but they said 'listen, we'll start and see how we go.' If you have an entity there to start with, people can join in and play. If you say two weeks before the season 'we haven't got a side' you've got no chance. We've said to the Magpies we need a circumstance where you have a side starting the year. At the start of the 2024 season, we'd like you to have an U14 side at least and if you can get 17s as well, that would be great. But we need a 14s side there and if you're starting with seven or eight players, it won't matter, because other clubs will support you. We've got the ability to increase the permits and other clubs are happy with that. I've said to them other clubs are happy to support you but you need to be seen to be doing some of this stuff on your own. I know they've been trying very hard and the Hume League needs to have a successful side based in Albury. I don't understand why it can't be. It's good for the league and it's good for the Magpies. That's a huge area out there and they're the only city-based team in the competition so we need them to be in Hume - but we need them with juniors.