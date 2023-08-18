The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Hume League president Philip Bouffler tackles some of the big questions

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated August 18 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Two weeks out from the start of the Hume League finals series, we sat down with president Philip Bouffler to discuss the state of play in his competition and address some of the big talking points.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.