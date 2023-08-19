Residents continue to rally around a man in his 80s who lost everything he owned during a fire last month.
Warren Mitchell, 85, used a didgeridoo to smash his way to safety after his home at a Mountain Creek farm caught alight.
Photographs, books, keepsakes, his phone and other items were destroyed, with his residence a total loss.
A fundraiser was held the day after the incident and a second event is planned at the Woomargama Hotel on Sunday.
The event, which starts at 2pm, will feature live music, a jumping castle, horse and cart rides, an auction, raffle and food.
"We want to generate as much money for Warren as possible," organiser Meg Hollins said.
"We're incredibly lucky that local businesses from the Albury and Greater Hume Shire area have donated some prizes, so we're hoping the auction will raise a lot of money.
"We want to set Warren up for what he says will likely be his last home.
"He's in his 80s and doesn't want to move again, so we want to set him up to live somewhere comfortably."
Mr Mitchell has been staying at a nearby rural property since the blaze.
He said he was surprised by the outpouring of support following the ordeal.
"I wasn't expecting it at all," he said.
"I thought I was just a member of the local community, but it appears to be that I'm a little bit more than that.
"I just can't believe it, I'm completely overwhelmed by the support I've got in the community."
Sunday's event will run until 5pm and will be family friendly.
Donations are also being made through the banking details below.
Rotary Club of Holbrook Special Functions
BSB: 082 646
Acc: 814 220 037
