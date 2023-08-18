Loyal, fun-loving and reliable are some of the words used to describe Lockhart netballer Carlie Pearse.
The talented midcourter and mum of five has only ever known life as a Demon and will be rewarded for her dedication to the club this weekend as she celebrates 300 A-grade games.
Pearse's coach and long-time friend, Bec Mathews, said the accolade is well deserved.
"She's such a loyal club person, as well as a friend," Mathews said.
"She would do anything for anyone and she's always there to fill volunteer roles and to help out with the junior girls as well.
"Her netball advice and knowledge is pretty outstanding."
The pair have played together in the Demons' A-grade side for close to 20 years and have experienced the highs and lows of the game in that time.
With three premierships to her name, Pearse pinpoints the Demons' 2003 flag as the standout, with the group coming back together this season to celebrate their 20 year reunion.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"We won and our first grade won it the same year, so it was pretty special," Pearse said.
Pearse will have her own personal cheer squad on the sidelines against Brock-Burrum this weekend, with Scarlett, 11, Jaxon, 9, Baxter, 6, Poppy, 5, and Dusty, 3 all excited for their mum's big game.
"The kids love a night out at training," she said.
"As a mum, it's nice to go to games on the weekend, and from a social point of view, to catch up with everybody."
Pearse, formerly knows as Firman, comes from a long line of club volunteers and admits the milestone is a special achievement.
"I'm pretty proud to be able to do that for my club," Pearse said.
"I love Lockhart and I'm proud to be able to say that I've been there my whole life.
"I don't know the secret, but for me, I've always loved the girls that I play with. They make it enjoyable and we always want to go back.
"I just never want to give it up."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.