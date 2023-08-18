More than four decades ago, Paul Oberin had a grand idea he wanted to share with his dad.
But the thing is, Dad would need to cough up $10,000.
It was an awful lot of money at the time though the idea clearly had merit - no head in the clouds thinking was involved, unless you count those gathering over the snowfields of Falls Creek and Mount Hotham.
Dad's loan came through and Mr Oberin got going, the cash allowing him to buy 25 sets of skis, boots and poles to hire out to snow lovers.
Paul's Ski Shop started out on High Street in Wodonga in 1979, but his involvement in the business is coming to an end.
The business, now on Thomas Mitchell Drive, is up for sale, with Mr Oberin, at 71, keen with his wife, Alison, to settle into retirement, indulging in pursuits at their own pace.
Family and friends are a priority, along with playing golf, bike rides through the mountains, travelling and a bit of snow skiing.
"I said to my dad I wanted to open up a ski shop," Mr Oberin said
"And he said, 'Why? There's one in Albury, there's one in Wodonga. Why would you want to open up one?' I said, 'I think I can do it better'.
"It seems like I was right. I'm pretty much the only survivor now.
"But that $10,000 grew to a sort of multi-million dollar business."
Mr Oberin said customer service was "key to surviving".
"Although I'm retiring, one of the best things I've got out of the business was my customers, who are locals and friends, he said.
"I've always been a believer that you don't have to work all your life, you're here to have a good time when you can but you've got to work to afford that play."
Mr Oberin said Alison was also looking forward to moving on.
"We both love working and the fact we can do it together is great, but it's time for us now," he said.
Mr Oberin said he hoped all the hard work put into the shop would continue.
"I'm hoping that whoever buys it, they'll keep me on board for a few weeks at least to help them do the transition so it follows along the same path and they can expand their own ideas," he said.
Mr Oberin said he was in awe at all that he had achieved since he was 27, but it "never felt like work".
The pair are set to put the snow boots up next month.
