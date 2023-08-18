Wodonga Raiders' vice-captain Skye Burgess is hoping her side can turn their grand final luck around when they run out against reigning premiers Lavington in the AFL NEB Female Football League decider on Sunday.
While the Raiders will be looking to claim their first open premiership, the Panthers have their hearts set on claiming back-to-back flags, in what is a rematch of last year's decider.
"It would mean everything to us," Burgess said.
"We've worked extremely hard off and on the field to give ourselves the best opportunity, now all we can do is give 100 per cent on game day."
In what is coach Terry Burgess' last season at the helm after four years in the job, daughter Skye is hoping to send him out on a high.
"Hopefully we can get across the line for him, he's been a saving grace for us girls," she said.
"He doesn't get paid to do it, he does it out of love and it would be nice to finish it off with a nice moment for him."
For a second consecutive year, the Panthers have all three of the club's sides in grand finals across the open, under-17s and under-14s after claiming a clean sweep last season.
Coach Scott Curphey said it's a credit to the club.
"Everyone seems to be hitting their straps at the right time," he said.
"It hasn't been without its challenges throughout the year, but that's footy."
Lavington progressed through the home and away season undefeated but were pipped by the Raiders in the qualifying final.
While the Panthers have a similar looking side to last season, Raiders have had a number of newcomers.
"There are a few of us old ones left that are carrying the experience through and have helped them learn from our mistakes last year, so hopefully it doesn't happen again," Burgess said.
Both Burgess and Curphey agreed the players had been drawing inspiration from the Matilda's recent World Cup campaign.
"Hopefully supporting women's sport carries through on the weekend and we get a nice big crowd," Burgess said.
It will also be the Panthers and Raiders going head-to-head in the under-17s, while Wodonga Bulldogs will make their first appearance in the under-14s decider.
"It's a great opportunity to come and see our up and coming players," Curphey said.
"Across both teams, there will be 20 odd players of next level female footballers striving towards that AFLW standard on display.
"If anyone wants to come down and see how female football is developing in our area, it's going to be a great showcase."
All games will be played at Birallee Park, with the under-14s commencing at 10am, under 17s at 11:45am and the open decider at 1:45pm.
