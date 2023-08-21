WHEN Sarah Stow bought a property in Wodonga earlier this year it felt like home but little did she know it had an even richer history.
The James Hardie Australia territory manager moved into the Athol Street residence in March before she started uncovering its past.
Ms Stow went to Hyphen - Wodonga Library Gallery where Wodonga Family History Society staff helped her discover more about the Federation-era house.
"It was one of the original railway houses at the Wodonga Railway Station," she said.
"June and Robert Sangster moved it to its current spot at 8 Athol Street in 1972.
"The late Bob Sangster was a stock agent and managed the co-ordination of stock from the saleyards onto rail for the area.
"He owned the land where Milros Rancho Holdings is now, right next to the railway line and original stock yards, hence the street name, Sangsters Road.
"The orange trees that are still out the front of the Milros Rancho Holdings sheds were the orange trees in their front yard when the house was in Sangsters Road."
Now a member of Wodonga Family History Society, Ms Stow planned to write up the history of the families linked to the property for display in the entrance of her home.
Wodonga Family History Society will host an introductory writing workshop, Every Family Has A Story, in Wodonga on August 26 and 27.
Yackandandah-based retired teacher Jenni Lannen will teach people how to write a non-boring story reflecting their family history.
Having taught English and History for 35 years along the Murray, Ms Lannen said people often got bogged down in dates and facts.
"It's really easy to go chronologically and if you're 70 and have lived a colourful life that's a lot to put into your story," she said.
"I want to try to get people to focus on an incident or a memory.
"I want to encourage them to think about specific things; if there's a memory of meeting the Queen, how did it come about and tell it using sensory writing; all of the smells and sounds of the experience to bring the story to life."
People will be encouraged to bring a photo or something from their family history to spark conversations at the workshop.
Wodonga Family History Society program co-ordinator Janette Griggs said she would take her grandmother's recipe book.
She said her Sydney-based grandmother always took the book to bowls.
"It was the book that went to bowls and she'd always write down recipes in it," she said.
"Both of my grandmothers were great cooks and that's where I got my interest in cookery from."
Every Family Has A Story runs at Felltimber Community Centre, Wodonga, on Saturday, August 26, and Sunday, August 27, from 10am to 3pm.
Cost: $55 for the two-day workshop includes morning tea, lunch and afternoon tea both days.
Bookings: secretary@wodongafamilyhistory.org.au or phone (02) 6056 3220 or 0493 612 797.
