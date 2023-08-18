A woman choked by her partner later feared for her life when he threatened to "f---ing crash this car" while heading to his parents' home for dinner.
The threat came just after he told her: "I will organise people to bash you."
But Corey Barker had already done just that, the short, slightly built 21-year-old having targeted her with violence in their Lavington home.
The attack happened, Albury Local Court has heard, with their then two-month-old baby son in the house.
Barker had also made serious threats to the child in January, including that he would throw the baby at a wall.
The now-North Albury resident's behaviour on February 5 has resulted in a 16-month jail sentence, to be served in the community by way of an intensive corrections order.
Barker also punched the woman to the mouth, kicked her in the leg and, as they later walked to the car before going to dinner in Wodonga, pushed her in the back.
He pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and two counts of stalking or intimidation.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said it was "a serious example" of such an assault occasioning, pointing out how Barker threw her to the bed and squeezed her neck.
"He says he will organise people to bash her, he indicates he will 'crash this f---ing car'."
Ms McLaughlin said the intimidations were also serious, though noted Barker - who changed his plea from not guilty on the day the charges were set to go to a hearing - had received a positive sentence assessment report.
She said the Albury community "and communities around Australia" were "greatly concerned" about such domestic violence offending "and expect harsh punishments".
Earlier, defence lawyer Piers Blomfield submitted that his client, who was a welder, had gotten up several times the previous night to attend to the couple's crying baby.
Mr Blomfield said Barker was desperate for enough rest before work, and so wrongly took out his frustrations on his partner.
The court was told the couple argued that afternoon, so she went to her room and lay on her bed.
She sat up when he entered the room, but Barker pushed her back down with a hand to her chest.
"The offender knelt next to the victim and held his hands around the victim's throat, squeezing for about four seconds, causing pain," police said.
She told Barker to get off her so he released his grip and they both got off the bed.
"As the victim was standing up, the offender kicked the victim to her right leg twice and punched the victim to the mouth, causing a cut inside her lip."
His partner later developed bruising to her neck, leg and arms.
After the assault, Barker began packing their car in readiness for the trip to his parents' home.
While outside, she approached him and asked him to return the phone he had taken from her during their argument.
But Barker pushed her in the back and walked away, then soon after they drove off.
The woman lodged a complaint at the Albury police station on February 14.
It was then that she also told police about an incident in January when "the offender has threatened the child on three separate occasions".
In the first, Barker said to the baby: "I have to get up (out of bed) cause of you, I'm gonna f---ing throw you, throw you (at the) f---ing wall, I'm tellin' ya."
In the second threat, Barker said: "If I'm f---ing tired tomorrow I swear I'm gonna kill you c---, I'm so off going to work tired".
His third threat was to say: "I'm gonna f---ing throw the kid."
Barker must complete 100 hours of unpaid community work as part of the sentence. He was also convicted and fined $1000.
