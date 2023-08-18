The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

New Ned Kelly Discovery Hub officially opened at Glenrowan

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
August 18 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kelly Gang descendants Anthony Griffiths and Noeleen Lloyd inside the Ned Kelly Discovery Hub in front of video screens that tell the story of the region. Picture by Mark Jesser
Kelly Gang descendants Anthony Griffiths and Noeleen Lloyd inside the Ned Kelly Discovery Hub in front of video screens that tell the story of the region. Picture by Mark Jesser

TWO descendants of Kelly Gang members are rapt with a new $5 million tourism centre at Glenrowan which they say "personalises" the town's famous 1880 siege.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.