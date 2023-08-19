The Border Mail
Expectant couple accused of crime spree throughout Yarrawonga region

By Wangaratta Court
August 20 2023 - 7:00am
Sarah Walters, who is expecting a child, was released on bail while her partner Connor Aiken was remanded in custody. Picture supplied
A couple accused of a crime spree remain separated after one was granted bail, and the other remanded in custody.

