Expectant couple accused of crime spree throughout Yarrawonga region

A couple accused of a crime spree remain separated after one was granted bail, and the other remanded in custody.
The Wangaratta court heard Walters was seen walking from a stolen Mitsubishi Lancer outside a home on January 11 last year and throwing away the keys, and filled up a stolen Ford Fairlane at an Anzac Parade petrol station in Wodonga last February.
The Ford car had been stolen from outside a Holbrook home, with the keys located in the pouch of a mobility scooter.
The same vehicle was spotted at a Murray Street home in Yarrawonga during a break-in that netted multiple items.
Aiken is accused of entering the home on February 3 last year and taking a Fitbit, iPad, sunglasses and other items, with the vehicle later found at Wagga.
The incident left the victim and her husband feeling so unsafe in their home, they listed the property for sale.
A Jane Road home in Yarrawonga was also broken into in broad daylight on July 14 this year.
A window was smashed, the home ransacked, and a Ford Falcon worth $10,000 taken.
Aiken and Walters had allegedly been filmed at Bunnings a short before the break-in, with Aiken allegedly using cash to buy a hammer that was found at the burgled home.
The car was later found at Lockhart, and a Toyota Rav4 was allegedly stolen from the town on July 19.
Police tried to arrest the couple at Corowa on July 27, but they allegedly fled in the stolen Rav4.
The vehicle was later spotted at the Yarrawonga Woolworths car park.
The court heard Aiken resisted police attempts to handcuff him, and refused to put his hands behind his beach.
He was eventually arrested and taken into custody, where he remains.
A search allegedly found GHB and various goods.
His partner was arrested inside the supermarket without incident.
Walters sought bail in Wangaratta court this week, with magistrate Lance Martin told she was 17 weeks pregnant and didn't want to give birth in the Dame Phyllis Frost Correctional Centre.
Walters has admitted to her offending and was bailed ahead of being sentenced on September 11.
Aiken was refused release after seeking to live with a family member.
Police raised concerns the family member had 53 pages of criminal priors, and had a firearms prohibition order.
Aiken will remain in Port Phillip Prison before also returning to court on September 11.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.