WANGARATTA'S mayor neither supports nor opposes Wodonga Council's push for a new Border hospital, saying he does not know enough about the matter.
Dean Rees was speaking after having not attended the Border council's forum held on Wednesday August 16 to gather regional backing for its position of lobbying for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
"We just advocate for good health wherever it is, that's all our position is, we don't have a position really on it," Cr Rees said.
"We just advocate for good health in Victoria and NSW, the best services on the Border that helps us.
"We get a lot of people that go up to the Border for health reasons, we just want the best outcome."
Asked if he would support the campaign for a new hospital, Cr Rees added said "I won't not support it, but I won't support it either".
"I hate to support something that I haven't done enough research et cetera on myself to know,' he said.
"I'd hate to say the wrong thing just by an uneducated statement, so therefore I'm just in support of great health wherever it may be across the Border.
"We've a great health system here in Wangaratta with Northeast Health, very proud of our system, we just want something that enhances and goes alongside our great health system."
Cr Rees rejected the suggestion he may feel left like the meat in a sandwich if he supported Wodonga's campaign, while the Victorian government has ignored it.
"I am a big believer in lobbying for something that you want and if Wodonga feel that they need to lobby hard with the government or it can be done in the right way, I don't think they should be accusing the government of not supplying good health systems," Cr Rees said.
"I think they need to work with them to try and get the best outcome."
Cr Rees said he other commitments which precluded from attending the hospital forum, but added he would be happy to discuss the matter with Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren.
Wangaratta was the biggest Victorian council to not attend the hospital discussion which featured 11 mayors from as far away as Edward River which is based at Deniliquin.
Albury and Benalla councils also had no representatives at the gathering.
Cr Mildren was pleased with the turnout, which is part of Wodonga's ongoing effort to have a new Border hospital built rather a $558 million upgrade of Albury hospital which has been jointly backed by the NSW and Victorian governments.
