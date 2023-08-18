A teenager has unleashed a foul-mouthed stream of social media abuse against an underage girl just months after avoiding a conviction for attacking her ex-boyfriend.
Erin Gifford is serving a 12-month conditional release order over the unprovoked attack on the victim as he sat in a North Albury petrol station on March 10.
She punched him several times to the face during and then, as the man's new partner walked back to their car, warned her: "You're next, b---."
The order has her under the supervision of NSW Community Corrections, with a condition that steps be taken to address her anger management issues.
But Gifford, 18, now of South Albury, has returned to Albury Local Court, this time to plead guilty to a single domestic violence-related charge of stalking or intimidation.
The court was told the victim was a girl who went to school with Gifford's younger sister.
The girls were in into a fight at the school back on June 21.
As a result of the fight, Gifford sent a message to the other girl via Facebook Messenger."
"Oi," she began, 'ya tough c---., wanna pull my sisters hair and have a petty punch on with her?
"Come have a real whack with me you ugly looking f---. I'll show you how to fight proper you weird slut, word (is) you wouldn't wanna see me out n about, I'll knock your teeth out, you poxy c---."
Police said the victim provided a statement in which she she "had fears to enter school to even leave her house due to being intimidated by the accused".
Gifford went to the Albury police station on June 24, when she made full admissions to her offending.
