A man who burgled his former place of employment has been arrested while hiding in the back of a stranger's ute following a police pursuit and chase through a quiet children's playground.
Matthew Noel Bainbridge sped his partner's grey Hyundai Tucson into Henry Nowick Park in Wodonga on August 5.
Albury officers had earlier chased the car and he fled to Wodonga and went to his partner's home on Dundee Drive.
Police spotted the vehicle and Bainbridge sped on to Kyle Court and drove into the playground area before being blocked in by police.
He did two laps of the park, looking for a way out, before dumping the vehicle and fleeing on Koetong Crescent.
The 28-year-old jumped fences as police swarmed the area.
An officer heard Bainbridge moving through yards on Fleet Street, and he was found hiding in the rear tray of a ute.
He resisted arrest and had to be capsicum sprayed, which had little impact, and he was hip and shouldered by an officer as he tried to run.
Bainbridge was taken to Albury hospital after hitting his head during the arrest.
A search of his partner's car found ice.
The 28-year-old was released from hospital and Wodonga officers issued a warrant for his arrest.
He again jumped fences when police attended his partner's home on Monday this week but got exhausted and fell to the ground in the back of a home on Edinburgh Circuit.
He admitted to multiple charges in Wodonga court this week, including a break-in at his former employer's business, JC Butko, on May 21.
He had been sacked from the business six days earlier, and was angry when he attended.
Bainbridge and another offender arrived at 3am and cut a fence line while wearing disguises.
They spent an hour stealing items from a shipping container and loading up Bainbridge's Ford Courier and a trailer with 35 items.
A business across the road, Steel Skill, was later targeted by the pair with bolt cutters again used to open shipping containers to steal tools, a Honda motorbike and other items.
The first theft was worth about $30,000 and the second worth at least $7500.
Bainbridge was found asleep in the Ford on May 23, with four grams of ice and $455 in cash found.
The stolen trailer and tools were found at Bainbridge's friend's home on Alma Street in Albury.
He told police he was angry when he stole from JC Butko.
Lawyer Sophie Greiner said her client had been using drugs and was regularly late to work which led to his dismissal.
He had been on bail after being charged over the break-ins, with the court told there were concerns he had continued to use ice, GHB and break the law despite being on a court support program.
"My client's substance use has permeated all factors of his life," Ms Greiner said.
"He has a lengthy history for a 28-year-old."
Magistrate Ian Watkins said Bainbridge would be bailed on Tuesday, to undertake a six-month drug rehabilitation program at Wangaratta.
He said he wouldn't be stopped from leaving, but warned Bainbridge "you would then be looking at a term of imprisonment, not a rehab centre".
The matter will return to court on October 3.
