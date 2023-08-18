Four arrested over bikie related arson attacks on North East tobacco shops

Four people are in custody over a spate of bikie related tobacco shop firebombings, including arson attacks that gutted Wodonga and Wangaratta businesses last month.
Chop chop stores on Wodonga's High Street and Murphy Street in Wangaratta were gutted by flames in the early hours of July 27.
The arson attacks occurred only 40 minutes apart, with the Wodonga blaze reported at 12.20am followed by the Wangaratta arson at 1am.
A woman was rescued from the burning Wangaratta business during last month's fire.
The Wodonga and Wangaratta stores have previously been raided due to the sale of illegal chop chop tobacco.
Police on Friday arrested a 33-year-old Epping man, 40-year-old Kilmore man, 31-year-old Flemington woman and a 43-year-old Melton man.
They were being questioned on Friday.
The 11 incidents, which date from March 24 to August 11, have been investigated by the anti-bikie Echo Taskforce, VIPER Taskforce, Arson and Explosives Squad, the Australian Border Force and other officers.
Wodonga and Wangaratta detectives have also worked on the investigation.
Wodonga officers were seen removing bags of evidence, including vapes, from the High Street business after the blaze.
"Investigators are looking into a range of motivations for these fires and links to a range of organised crime syndicates," police spokeswoman Natalie Webster said.
"At this time police do not believe these fires are directly linked to a second series of fires related to an ongoing organised crime dispute, which included a fire at a Collingwood business in June.
"Police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed any of these incidents or has further information about them and the parties involved."
Arson and Explosives Squad Inspector Chris Murray said Friday's arrests were "just the start".
"We are very conscious that the individuals we have arrested so far are likely just the puppets for those pulling the strings in this syndicate, he said.
"Again, we are seeing these criminals use arson to threaten people and we are incredibly lucky not to have had anyone killed or seriously injured.
"This is inherently dangerous behaviour and I want to assure the public that police will not tolerate such blatant and dangerous criminal conduct in our communities.
"Once again, I say to this group that if you wanted our attention - you have it, and today's arrests are only the start.
"Over the past few weeks, police have also been visiting tobacco stores in partnership with the ABF and we will continue to undertake these visits.
"This has been an important component of this investigation and we implore those store owners to provide us with any information they have, particularly those who are directly threatened.
"I can assure those people who have received threats, that the investigation of these arsons and extortions are an absolute priority for Victoria Police.
"People deserve to feel safe.
"These are legitimate store owners who have told us they are feeling scared and concerned by these attacks - this is their livelihood that is directly being impacted.
"We want to put a stop to these incidents and the danger they present not only to store owners and staff, but also the broader community."
VIPER Taskforce Acting Inspector Leigh Howse said the illegal tobacco trade was linked to bikies and Middle Eastern crime gangs.
"The VIPER Taskforce will be knocking on the doors of anyone linked to these syndicates who we think might also be involved in the illicit tobacco trade," he said.
"Again, I'd ask people to consider if this is the kind of attention they want because we will be doing everything we can to hold them to account regardless of the nature of their criminality.
"We won't only be focusing on the fires or illicit tobacco, the seizure of firearms and drugs linked to this broader investigation is testament to that."
