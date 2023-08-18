The Border Mail
Four arrested over bikie related arson attacks on North East tobacco shops

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 18 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:45pm
Four people are in custody over a spate of bikie related tobacco shop firebombings, including arson attacks that gutted Wodonga and Wangaratta businesses last month.

