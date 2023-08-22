The annual Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest (formerly the Border Caravan and Camping Expo) is gearing up for a huge three days this Friday to Sunday August 25 to 27 at the Wodonga Racecourse.
This year's event is going to be the biggest it's ever been. To give it a specific number, it will be one fifth (20 per cent) bigger than ever before.
The 2023 event features over 80 exhibitors showcasing the latest caravans, camper trailers, motorhomes, 4WDs, camping accessories and more.
You can also seek out some great show-only specials from leading caravan brands, as well as bag a bargain on the latest 4x4 gear and the biggest accessories brands.
Do you need some new camping gear or an upgrade on your caravan? This is the perfect place to start. Browse the largest selection of products and speak to the friendly exhibitors and find out about the latest products and new inventions, some of which you will see for the first time at the show before they even hit stores.
Are you looking for holiday inspiration? They will have that too. There are plenty of tourism destinations and ideas to take you around our beautiful country.
"We are proud to present to you the breadth and depth of our thriving industry at this show," said Nat Schiavello, Caravan Industry Victoria president.
"And this year we've added some great additions for visitors."
The new Adventure Zone will both entertain and inform. "Located near Gate 1 there will be live demonstrations on the 4x4 track with our presenters Peter and Archie talking all things off-road adventures.
"Another of our new innovations, and a great place for you to visit, is the brand-new RV Master Stage.
"With topics ranging from caravan awnings to heating and cooling to caravan and car weights, the RV Master Stage will keep you entertained for hours. Don't miss out on some great techniques, tips, and information that will ensure you get the most out of your caravan and camping trips."
The event (in conjunction with its sister events) is offering some amazing prizes in the Passport to Freedom Competition. Visit caravanshow.com.au/shows/the-2023-border-caravan-camping-leisurefest/win-at-border for all the details.
Meanwhile visit caravanshow.com.au for more details on the Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest along with its sister events coming up in Melbourne and Bendigo later this year.
Welcome to the 2023 Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest, the official industry show that brings all the latest in the caravan and camping lifestyle to the Border community.
Much of this show's success is due to our dedicated partners. We would like to thank our host city, City of Wodonga, our supporting partner AL-KO International, our media partners The Border Mail and 1494 2AY, and our generous prize donors in the Passport to Freedom, for making this event a success.
I am proud to be a part of this industry and to see the vast array of our members and industries products continue to evolve.
2023 promises to be a year of more sensational shows and we hope you enjoy your visit to the Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest.
On behalf of the Caravan Industry Victoria and exhibitors, remember our show theme; Start here, go anywhere.
So, what's stopping you?
Caravan Industry Victoria has chosen Junction Support Services to receive their $5,000 President's Charity Community Donation for 2023.
This year's event marks our eleventh Border Caravan and Camping Leisurefest, bringing the best of the industry to the Albury and Wodonga region. We believe Junction Support Services has been a key driving force in the community of recent times and we want to recognise their efforts by awarding them the $5000 Presidents Charity Donation.