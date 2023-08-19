We deserve better than radio silence from our elected officials

Are you one of the people who has spoken with Victorian Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas about plans to redevelop the Albury hospital?
Because we'd love to hear from you.
In Wodonga last week for the Bush Summit, Deputy Premier Jacinta Allan used the oft-quoted line of Ms Thomas' "long historic connections to the Wodonga community, as someone who was proud to grow up in the North East" and that the minister has had "many conversations with many people in the local community about what are the health needs of Wodonga and the broader North East community".
You see, the trouble is, Ms Thomas' refusal to engage with Wodonga Council, and mayor Ron Mildren, over their push to build a new hospital on a greenfield site is in direct contrast to what Ms Allan told us this week.
Ms Allan, in line with comments made by Premier Daniel Andrews in May, effectively told Border residents they should shoosh up and be thankful for what they're getting.
No one is saying the $558 million upgrade isn't a significant investment by the Victorian and NSW governments, but surely we're entitled to ask if it's the "right" investment.
Cr Mildren believes redeveloping the hospital on the brownfield site in East Albury is "misunderstanding the whole population base and the levels of service we have now and (what) we could have if we seek and pursue excellence".
Ms Thomas' refusal to meet with Wodonga Council, which last week hosted a forum with 10 surrounding shires, does nothing to dispel Cr Mildren's statement at the summit that "we're too far north to really be part of Victoria and too far south to be part of NSW".
Representatives from Alpine, Berrigan, Edward River, Federation, Greater Hume, Indigo, Murrumbidgee, Mansfield, Lockhart and Towong councils joined Wodonga to draw up a draft report to be sent to all involved in the hospital process.
Whether there's time for that to have a meaningful impact on the hospital plans remains to be seen, but with the Border Medical Association among those supporting Wodonga Council's push, surely our civic leaders deserve better than radio silence coming from Ms Thomas' office.
If that's how the mayor gets treated, how are the rest of us supposed to feel?
Xavier Mardling, The Border Mail editor
